CONWAY — “Thank you for your patience, Speedo.”
Those were the words of Conway Planning Board member Bill Barbin to developer/builder Steve “Speedo” Cheney last Thursday, after the Conway Planning Board gave unanimous conditional consent to a revised plan by the Steven B. and Anita S. Cheney Revocable Trusts to build a 12-unit storage facility off West Side Road near their five-unit townhouse subdivision.
The approval followed two years of zoning board of adjustment and planning board appearances.
Accompanying Cheney to the May 11 meeting were engineer Andy Fisher of Ammonoosuc Survey Co. of Conway and attorney Chris Meier of Cooper Cargill Chant of North Conway.
Key to the approval was a change in access to the proposed facility on a suggestion floated by board member Mark Hounsell at their Feb. 23 meeting.
The original plan was to locate the entrance at 77 Old West Side Road, but at Hounsell’s suggestion, the board asked Fisher to contact the state Department of Transportation seeking access to the site from West Side Road instead.
The state recently approved that access after two months of review, clearing the way for the Cheneys to change course with a new driveway that would help to alleviate some of the abutters’ concerns who live near the quieter Old West Side Road.
Hounsell made the initial suggestion, saying it would alleviate neighbors’ concerns about increased traffic on Old West Side Road and turning concerns for trucks at the sharp turn onto Old West Side Road.
The Cheneys had wanted to put the driveway across from the former North Country Wholesale facility that is now rented by a plumbing company.
Neighborhood residents such as Nancy Stewart and Sue Wilcox had pushed for several concessions at the Feb. 23 meeting, related to hours of operation, lighting restrictions and a gate.
Cheney was eager to alleviate their concerns. The hours have been set for 6 a.m-10 p.m., with lights to be shut off at 10 p.m. He also agreed to put up faux windows to make it more aesthetically appealing.
“I want to make this right,” said Cheney, a builder whose projects include homes in the Hale’s Location subdivision off West Side Road.
At the board’s May conditional approval, Meier asked that the requirement for the gate be removed, saying it would be harder for larger vehicles trying to access the site from the new driveway. The board allowed that condition to be removed from the plan.
In an interview after the Feb. 23 meeting, Meier noted that his clients had overcome many hurdles in getting the project approved.
He said the ZBA granted two variances, one to allow commercial use in the agricultural/residential district in April 2021 and one for density in September 2021. He said his clients had prevailed when sued in Carroll County Superior Court by late West Side resident David H. Walker. Meier also said the court upheld the ZBA’s variance for commercial use.
Walker is now deceased. His wife, Toni Walker, was among speakers during public comment at the May 11 meeting, expressing her concerns about vehicle traffic speeds on West Side Road and the potential for accidents from vehicles turning onto the new driveway access.
She asked the board to put up some “blind driveway” signs on the road, which is a state road, which led board members to ask town staff to request signage from the state Department of Transportation to warn drivers about the storage road driveway.
Stewart said she could never fathom how the ZBA could have granted the two waivers, given the agricultural and residential character to that section of the area.
Board chair Ben Colbath said the planning board could not speak to the ZBA’s rulings. He said he understood neighbors’ concerns but that ZBA decisions are not precedent-setting and that each case gets ruled on an individual basis.
In February, Meier told the Sun a traffic analysis by Gorrill Palmer Consulting Engineers of South Portland, Maine, determined that the use would be just 1.6 cars per hour.
“This is not traffic entering Walmart. It is such a minor traffic use,” Meier said.
He said owners of the five units in the Cheneys’ subdivision would be granted first right of refusal to rent the storage units and then they would be open to the public.
Voting in favor at the board’s May 11 meeting were Colbath, vice chair Ailie Byers, Eliza Grant, Barbin, Hounsell, Erik Corbett and selectmen’s representative Steve Porter.
