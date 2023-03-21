From left: Shelby and Ryan Bellen of Bellen Service Center; Scott Boisvert, Tri-County Cap Mobility Manager; and Michelle Cruz, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Tri-County Community Action Program and the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce are partnering together to help support the workforce in Carroll County.
Carroll County has been challenged with transportation as a rural area that lacks affordable options or public transportation.
When Scott Boisvert was hired as the new mobility manager for Carroll County to work with TCCAP, he didn’t waste time hitting the pavement, no pun intended, to meet stakeholders and leaders who could provide assistance in supporting his goals to provide options for new and expanded existing transportation options for the region.
The state Division of Public Health and Services awarded New Hampshire a COVID Health Disparity Grant, which is a national initiative to address COVID-19 health disparities among populations at high-risk, underserved, including rural communities.
The goal of this grant was for rural regions of New Hampshire to collaborate with regional stakeholders and provide transportation projects to address disparities that came about during the COVID-19 pandemic, particular to rural populations who had difficulty accessing essential services, testing and vaccinations.
Those populations include people who are unable to drive, including those without access to personal vehicles, children, individuals with disabilities, low-income individuals and older adults.
The funding provided through this CDC/DHHS grant program allowed Boisvert, and other regional partners in the Regional Coordinating Council to brainstorm transportation options that would best fit their region.
One of the projects will be a subsidized low-income vehicle repair program offering free inspection and repairs up to $1,000 for those who are eligible which will be based on an application process.
Vouchers will help in covering costs of a vehicle that is their prime resource for transportation to and from their place of employment. Bellen’s Service Center located in Conway will be the service center to accept this voucher program.
“It’s very exciting to help bring much needed programs like this one to the area, being a part of the partnerships taking place has really been a great experience,” Boisvert said.
Over the past couple of years, it has been a difficult time for businesses to maintain and hire new staff. The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce has been working with the Gibson Center for Senior Services, Vocational Rehabilitation and community members like Boisvert to think outside the box in maintaining and hiring staff.
“As we all know our workforce is integral to the operations for the businesses in the valley. When Scott presented this opportunity we knew we needed to figure out a way to support the project," said Michelle Cruz, executive director of chamber.
The Subsidized Low-Income Vehicle Repair Program is a 15-month program with limited vouchers available each month. Recipients of this program will go through an application process and must be eligible to apply. For more information about this program go to mwvcc.org and click on Subsidized Low-Income Vehicle Repair Program.
