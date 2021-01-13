CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with local ski and snowshoe members to offer Family Fun Snow Days, sponsored by Chalmers Insurance Group.
All chamber members and their family members are encouraged to plan in advance, download the participation form and bring forms with them to enjoy a free day of skiing or snowshoeing and half-priced rentals (while supplies last).
“Family Fun Snow Days is an opportunity to offer a great way to get out on the ski trails and spend some time outside,” said Michelle Cruz, events manager at the chamber.
“Our first Family Fun Snow Day at Great Glen Trails last weekend was a success, and many chamber members enjoyed the chance to get out on the trails, including my dog, Jack, and I!” she said.
The Chamber's next Family Fun Snow Days is Jan. 24 and 25 at Jackson Ski Touring Center. Visit the center on either day from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Jackson Ski Touring will offer free access to ski trails for all Mt. Washington Valley Chamber members (employees and family members included). Rentals will be available at 50 percent off on a first come, first served basis.
