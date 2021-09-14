BRIDGTON, Maine — Chalmers Insurance Group recently announced it has been named in the annual Best Places to Work in Insurance, which recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow.
Chalmers was chosen based on its strong company culture, its ability to seamlessly transition to remote operations during the early stages of COVID-19 and its growing team of highly motivated co-workers.
Chalmers offers programs, both on-site and virtual, that address wellness, coaching leadership training and work/life balance. Community service is also integral to Chalmers’ culture; the company engages in and encourages community service activities throughout Maine and New Hampshire.
“We pride ourselves on our employee-centric culture based on teamwork, collaboration, communication, and recognition. We take care of our co-workers above all else, and refer to our co-workers as family members,” said Dottie Chalmers Cutter, fourth-generation owner and vice president of operations.
For over 160 years, Chalmers has offered an individualized approach to insurance. They take the time to get to know their clients and walk them through the process of buying insurance, step by step. They have a culture of doing the right thing, treating people the right way, and living out their values. When clients join Chalmers, they're a part of the family.
Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual sponsored content feature presented by the Custom Publishing unit of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction.
Harrisburg, Pa.-based Best Companies Group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a free two-part assessment of each company. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.
The program divides employers into the categories of small, 25-249 employees; medium, 250-999 employees; and large, 1,000 or more employees. This year’s report features 100 companies of various sizes, from 25 employees to more than 4,000.
The ranking and profiles of the winning companies will be unveiled as a sponsored content supplement in the November issue of Business Insurance and online at businessinsurance.com.
Chalmers Insurance Group is a fourth-generation, family-owned, independent insurance agency with a history that stretches back 164 years.
The company operates out of 8 locations spread across Maine and New Hampshire, and provides personalized, expert insurance services with a friendly, small-town feel.
In North Conway, Chalmers Insurance is located at 3277 White Mountain Highway. The Bridgton office is located at 100 Main St.
Business Insurance is the authoritative news and information source for executives concerned about risk and the impact on their business. With information for risk managers, insurers, brokers and other providers of insurance products and services, Business Insurance delivers in-depth analysis on new and emerging risks, case studies of successful programs, market intelligence on trends, and guidance on how to capitalize on opportunities and overcome challenges.
Best Companies Group works with partners to establish “Best Places to Work,” “Best Companies,” and “Best Employers” programs on a national, statewide and regional basis. Through its thorough workplace assessment using employer questionnaires and employee satisfaction surveys, Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence.
