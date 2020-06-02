CONWAY — North Conway has again captured the attention of the local experts at USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.
This time, North Conway is n the running for Best Small Town for Adventure. Voting started June 1 and continues until June 29. Votes may be cast daily during that period.
This is the second time in the past six months that North Conway has been nominated for a 10Best Award. Last November, it was nominated as the Best Ski Town and ended up being voted the No. 2 Ski Town in North America, losing out to Bethel, Maine at the last minute.
The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce’s goal is to attain the No. 1 rating for the Best Small Adventure town in the USA. This time, North Conway is the only New England town on the list.
USA Today’s 10Best starts by nominating approximately 20 businesses and/or destinations in each of its award categories. Readers then vote for their favorites, and the 10 best at garnering votes make it to the short list.
Voters can cast their ballots online once a day at the 10best.com awards site. No business or destination can pay to be listed in the awards. Instead, a team of local travel experts, well versed in the theme or location, make the nominations.
When describing North Conway, the nomination reads, “Set amid the sprawling White Mountain National Forest, North Conway offers visitors access to Mount Washington (the tallest peak in the northeast) and the accompanying four seasons recreation. During the snowy months, the area boasts some of the region’s best skiing and snowmobiling, while summer is excellent for hiking, golfing, fishing and camping. Fall leaf peeping is some of the best in the country.”
Asked about the significance of the nomination, Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, said: “The 10Best awards, and others like them, set North Conway and the greater Mt Washington Valley on a national stage.
"The Best Small Town for Adventure nomination helps to brand North Conway for its exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities. Once we are fully reopened, and when the award is announced on July 10, we’ll welcome this fabulous branding for North Conway and its surroundings.” she noted.
North Conway faces some stiff competition for the Best Small Town for Adventure Award. From Hood River, Ore., to Telluride, Colo., and Truckee, Calif. voters have 20 choices for the Best Small Town for Adventure.
Yet, surrounded by the White Mountain National Forest, hundreds of thousands of acres of recreational lands are available for hiking, biking, waterfall tours, rock climbing, moose and wildlife tours, backcountry exploration and more. North Conway and the surrounding Mount Washington Valley is filled with guided adventures on land and on the rivers that run through it.
To vote for North Conway, go to tinyurl.com/top10adventure; you can bookmark the spot to vote daily until June 29.
For more information, go to mtwashingtonvalley.org or call (800) 367-3364.
