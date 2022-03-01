CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board at its Feb. 24 meeting unanimously conditionally approved a proposal by Valley Springs Car Wash for a five-bay car wash just north of the town’s Davis Park tennis courts and just south of Rockingham Electric off of Route 16.
Voting in favor were chair Ben Colbath, selectmen’s representative Steve Porter, vice chair Ailie Byers, secretary Sarah Frechette and members Bill Barbin, Erik Corbett and Eliza Grant.
On hand were owners/brothers Noah and Curtis Coleman, who were represented by project engineer Dan Lucchetti of HEB Engineers of North Conway.
Lucchetti explained that the state Department of Transportation had determined that the traffic study that the board had requested for the facility at its Dec. 9 meeting was not required.
Lucchetti said in conversations with the DOT, the state told him a two-way left-turn analysis was the only analysis that was needed.
He added that the analysis found that the Route 16 center turn lane needed to be extended south from the Conway Shurfine Plaza and Northeast Credit Union through the driveway based on the trips anticipated going to the site.
A copy of the report was provided to town staff, including Town Planner Jamel Torres.
“We're currently completing the design of the two-way left turn-lane extension, and we’ll probably have that into DOT this week, by tomorrow,” said Lucchetti. “That is part of the process and will need to be approved by DOT.”
He said Route 16 will be widened near the site and the proposed driveway will be less steep than originally proposed because "the ditch that was there is now higher in elevation. So we're starting at a higher elevation and going not up," said Lucchetti.
He said the car wash will have operating hours of 6 a.m.-11 p.m.
Grant asked why the Colemans wanted to run it that late given that the town’s noise ordinance calls for a cutoff of 10 p.m. for loud noise.
Porter added that he could support, given the location, hours of 7 a.m.-10 p.m. to help alleviate neighbors’ concerns.
Curtis Coleman responded that they are trying to maximize hours for the automated facility and that was why they were proposing 6 a.m.-11 p.m. and he pointed out that the dryers will be located inside the building thus eliminating excessive loud noise.
Noah Coleman concurred, saying, “We're trying to maximize the hours of operation obviously, and input we received from others we're consulting with indicated that our optimal hours would be from 6 in the morning until 11 p.m. Not because it is a fully automated system. They said that nothing good happens after 11 at a car wash, why not just be closed, and we concurred."
Lucchaetti reiterated that in addition to the traffic study, sound levels had been a concern expressed at the initial Dec. 9 meeting.
“We completed a sound study where we set up a monitor on the site for four days recording the existing decibel levels from Route 16 and surrounding areas," he said.
"We also went to a similar facility in Haverhill, Mass., that's using the same dryers and vacuums as the site we will use here … In summary, during the day hours, there's no negative impacts on the property. After 7 p.m. is when there's some impacts to abutting properties,” said Lucchetti.
“So the approximate sound levels at the residences to the southeast and northwest or across the street, and behind it are 47 and 43 decibels respectively — well below the existing hourly equivalent ambient levels at both locations,” said Lucchetti.
Corbett noted that the sound level for conversation is 50 decibels and from lawn mowers is 90 decibels.
“So quite reasonable as far as sound concerns,” said Colbath.
Lucchetti said a stockade fence has been placed at the top of the retaining wall to provide screening from the abutting properties to the west.
He explained that the developers are working with the town to provide a 10-foot easement across the property to provide access to a rec path and other trails on the town’s Davis Park property that abuts the Saco River.
In his report to the board, Torres said that staff "continues to recommend that the applicant provide a pedestrian access easement on the property given the proximity on the site of Davis Park and an existing pedestrian easement on the east side of Route 16 within Evergreens on the Saco subdivision.
"As previously noted, the subject parcel is an important link for connecting two existing pedestrian facilities and enhancing the quality of life for residents in the community (and it should be determined on the plan set)," Torres added.
At town staff’s request, Lucchetti said the design of a proposed retaining wall was modified to prevent rip-rap in the vegetative buffer.
"So we extended the wall to the north and put a 90-degree bend in it and changed the grading off the side of that so it could be a grass slope instead of rip-rap," he said.
Due to those changes, "we are removing our waiver request to remove impervious cover within the green space," Lucchetti said.
They sought and received waivers for the number of required street trees due to the layout of the property and also are not required to provide a connecting drive. They also received a waiver for parking, given that it will be an unmanned facility.
Outside the meeting, the Colemans — principals of A.J. Coleman & Son of Conway and sons of owner Calvin "Buzz" Coleman — said they hope to start construction in April “as soon as we have the conditions,” said Curtis.
The new car wash will become the second in the valley, along with Mountain Valley Car Wash, on Route 16 in North Conway.
For more information, go to conwaynh.org/planning.
