BERLIN —The Brown School, one of eight public schools built in the early decades of the 20th century, when the city’s population was at least double what it is now, is now on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.
The red brick-exterior school, located at 190 Norway St., off Route 16 (Main Street), welcomed hundreds of elementary school students over the years to its classrooms, following its dedication on Nov. 24, 1914 — 108 years ago.
Its original two-story, flat-roofed building received an one-story addition in the late 1950s. The addition gave the school the L-shape it retains today.
Set in a neighborhood and adjacent streets named after Nordic countries and related folklore, the Brown School remained until 2019 as Berlin’s last neighborhood elementary school.
Unlike 100 years ago when the city’s population was in the 20- and 30-thousands, about 10,000 people now live in Berlin. Declining school enrollment resulted in the closure of the Brown School in 2019. Indeed, Berlin High School graduated its smallest numbers of seniors last year.
Now, the Brown School will meet a new need in Berlin: housing.
Meanwhile, to be listed on the State Register of Historic Places takes a several-step process, said Benjamin Wilson, director and state historic preservation officer of the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources.
Research on a property cited for placement on the historic properties’ register begins, with Megan Rupnik, national register and state survey coordinator, instrumental in shepherding this program, Wilson said in an email. Typically, a professional preservation consultant becomes part of the research of a property and a resource inventory form is completed. The historical resources’ division’s internal Determination of Eligibility Committee reviews the application and the process that might lead to placement on the historic register continues to another committee. To learn more about the review, go to nh.gov/nhdhr.
Through a public-private partnership, the school building will be renovated to serve a new need in Berlin: housing. The renovation will allow for taxes to be collected on the property, another city need. The city currently maintains the property and its utilities. It remains to be seen what the name of the apartment building will be, as far as keeping the Brown School name part of the building’s rehabilitation and reuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.