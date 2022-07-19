CONWAY — Following a full site-plan review July 14, the Conway Planning Board gave unanimous 7-0 conditional approval to the Bluebird Project LLC to create eight rental apartments in the historic 19th-century former Bunker Building at 109 Pine St. in North Conway Village.
Planning board member Eliza Grant recused herself from the discussion, as she is a partner with Kate Hickey in the Bluebird Project LLC, a local for-profit housing group.
Project consultant Kate Richardson of Bergeron Technical Services of Conway reviewed how the project last month received a special exception and variance from the Zoning Board of Adjustment for greater density.
She said the footprint of the building is 2,200 square feet and with all four floors combined, it totals 8,200 square feet.
It is served by municipal water and sewer.
Board members were happy to see Grant and Hickey proceeding with the project, given that they will be restoring the look of the 19th-century building while also making a dent in the area's lack of affordable housing.
Planning board Chair Ben Colbath said, “I’m happy to finally see this on our agenda in front of us ... I love this project. And I hope that everything can work everything out so that we can give whatever approvals necessary moving forward.”
Added new board member Mark Hounsell: “As far as I can tell, this is exactly what we're looking for — it looks to me like it's really a substantial project that involves a fair amount of work that has to be done to make this work. I give you credit. If you can pull this off, and I believe you can, we will be better as a community.”
Bluebird asked for seven waivers, some concerning driveway width and street trees; they unanimously received all but one: the board voted 4-3 to turn down a request for a waiver asking that the project not be required to pave the proposed 14-car parking lot leading onto Pine Street.
Voting in the majority against the waiver were Bill Barbin, Hounsell, selectmen's representative Steve Porter and Phillips while Colbath, vice chair Alie Byers and secretary Erik Corbett (who attended virtually) voted in favor.
Board members took that vote after Porter and Barbin contended that it would lead to a dusty situation with cars leaving and entering the site.
Other waivers were to allow encroachment on the southerly vegetative buffer to the south, and with a new sidewalk to Pine Street, Richardson said they will be encroaching on the front (west) side.
“We have some encroachments into the buffer. First and foremost being the existing building; it encroaches on the north side of the buffer. With the new driveway will we will be encroaching on the southerly buffer. And with the new sidewalk to the street, we'll be encroaching on the front buffer,” said Richardson.
Town Planning Director Jamel Torres and Colbath recommended in the spirit of the ordinance that some additional vegetation could be added to shield structures and uses.
Richardson told the board that two apartments that have been in the building will continue but that they will be renovated and the tenants may have to be moved to other units during the construction.
Grant and Hickey last month received the backing of selectmen for a $475,000 Community Development Block Grant for the project. They expect to hear word within three months, Grant said. In an earlier round, they received the backing of selectmen for a $500,000 CDBG for a rental cottage proposal for cabins at the Spruce Moose Lodge atop Seavey Street.
“We’re still awaiting word on our second grant so we will not be starting any work on the building for at least a year,” said Grant after the meeting.
A government entity such as the town of Conway or Carroll County can support only one Community Development Block Grant at a time.
During discussions of requested waivers before the planning board, Richardson said the garden that is currently maintained by one of the tenants is to remain but may have to be moved to a new location. Board members said they hoped it would be a location that would get good sunlight.
Providing historical background, Richardson said the building started in 1800 as a one-story structure with 10 rooms at the corner of Mechanic and Main streets, where the Pope Memorial Library is now.
She said it was enlarged and remodeled, opening as a hotel, The North Conway House, around 1850. Around 1900, the building was moved to Pine Street, at which time a porch and ell were removed.
Richardson said the porch is to be re-installed. She and Grant explained that Bluebird intends to file to have the large, wooden former hotel-turned-boarding house restored and placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The to-be-affordable units will measure between 300 and 1,000 square feet. Richardson said on average they will be about 800 square feet.
The special exception granted by the ZBA June 15 allows for greater density to divide the huge building into two one-bedroom units, four two-bedroom units and one three-bedroom unit.
As Richardson told the Sun, the lot is .64 of an acre — “You multiply that by 12 and you come up with 7.68, or seven allowed units — so we were shy in our density by .32," Richardson said, explaining why the special exception was requested.
The special exception to allow greater density was requested under section 190-19.B. (5)(c) of the Conway Zoning Ordinance that allows 12 dwelling units per acre provided that it sets aside at least 25 percent of the units for long-term rental housing.
They were granted the variance by the ZBA for the eighth unit, which is planned to be a one-bedroom apartment on the fourth floor.
Grant noted previously that the Community Development Block Grant they are seeking through New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority requires 51 percent to be affordable units for a period of time.
“So if there are seven units, we'd be required to have four affordable units to meet their CDBG standards, but if there are eight, we'd be required to have five,” said Grant, who has said that Bluebird plans all units to be long-term rentals.
At the ZBA meeting last month, the board unanimously approved the special exception, but the vote for the variance for the eighth unit was 4-1, with Jon Hebert in the minority. He said he did not believe it met the criteria for hardship, among other criteria necessary for a variance.
Voting in favor of both requests were John Colbath (chair), acting vice chair Andy Chalmers, Luigi Bartolomeo and Richard Pierce.
Other than his negative variance vote, Hebert said: "I think it's a great idea and a great use (for the property)," to which Grant responded, "We’re very excited about it."
Grant explained before the ZBA last month that the windows will be replaced in time to help with energy issues and said they would have to meet historical design standards under the National Historic Register guidelines.
Concerning fire protection measures, Richardson told both the ZBA and the planning board it will have two means of egress and it will be sprinkled. It will have a fire alarm system in the general areas and smoke detection in the individual units along with carbon monoxide detection.
