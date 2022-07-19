CONWAY — Following a full site-plan review July 14, the Conway Planning Board gave unanimous 7-0 conditional approval to the Bluebird Project LLC to create eight rental apartments in the historic 19th-century former Bunker Building at 109 Pine St. in North Conway Village.

Planning board member Eliza Grant recused herself from the discussion, as she is a partner with Kate Hickey in the Bluebird Project LLC, a local for-profit housing group.

