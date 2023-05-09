From left: Brendan Battendfelder, Gaige Pequeno, Debbie Anderson, Bernadette Donohue, Andy Smith, Billy Ekofo from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Chrissy Smith are seen at Wynn Las Vegas for the global real estate conference. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — A contingent of agents and staff members from Badger Peabody & Smith Realty recently attended a global real estate conference in Las Vegas.
This annual event was hosted by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, and focused on examining trends and opportunities in the real estate market to best assist the firm's sellers and buyers.
Badger Peabody & Smith Sales Associate Bernadette Donohue and Marketing Director Debbie Anderson were among those attending the conference, where they learned about the latest in design trends, luxury property marketing and more.
They were joined at the conference, which was held at the Wynn Las Vegas, by other Badger Peabody & Smith Realty staff members, including Andy Smith, broker/owner; Brendan Battenfelder, VP of sales; Gaige Pequeno, manager of agent success; and Chrissy Smith, chief marketing officer.
This multi-day event attracted brokers, senior managers and relocation professionals affiliated with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE), a global network of 550 independent real estate firms. The conference week attracted nearly 2,000 participants from 25 countries.
Pequeno attended the MarTech event as well as the general sessions. The event provided networking and learning opportunities for marketing and technology professionals. Pequeno took part in sessions that addressed the latest trends and strategies in real estate marketing and technology.
LeadingRE Chief Economist Dr. Marci Rossell discussed how the latest economic shifts are affecting the global real estate market. The agenda also featured an impressive line-up of brokers and member speakers, who shared first-hand insights on best business practices.
“As the real estate market continues to normalize, the importance of staying informed and connected is more important than ever,” said LeadingRE President/CEO Paul Boomsma.
“Conference Week gives our members a time to come together to address the complex factors impacting the market and gain strategies for meeting the needs of today’s home buyers and sellers. It also provides an incredible opportunity to align with other top real estate professionals to exchange ideas and strengthen relationships.”
The Badger Peabody & Smith team participated in sessions focused on timely trends impacting the real estate market and networked with other leading real estate professionals from around the world.
“We have been long time members of Leading RE and always find the conference a great resource to network with others, understand what is happening in real estate marketing locally and globally and we always come away learning new initiatives, and its always a pleasure to share our unique team concept with other firms.” said broker/owner Smith.
Badger Peabody & Smith Realty is the White Mountains, Mount Washington Valley and Central New Hampshire representative of LeadingRE (www.LeadingRE.com).
With a membership that spans six continents, LeadingRE connects more than 550 firms and 136,000 sales associates who produce over 1.2 million real estate transactions each year.
As a member of LeadingRE, Badger Peabody & Smith Realty combines authentic local market leadership with top-ranked resources and relationships with other premier real estate firms across the country and around the world.
With combined resources of over 60 full time agents, and eight offices, Badger Peabody & Smith Realty can be reached at badgerpeabodysmith.com.
