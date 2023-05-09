badger

From left: Brendan Battendfelder, Gaige Pequeno, Debbie Anderson, Bernadette Donohue, Andy Smith, Billy Ekofo from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Chrissy Smith are seen at Wynn Las Vegas for the global real estate conference. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — A contingent of agents and staff members from Badger Peabody & Smith Realty recently attended a global real estate conference in Las Vegas.

This annual event was hosted by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, and focused on examining trends and opportunities in the real estate market to best assist the firm's sellers and buyers.

