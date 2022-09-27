CONWAY — Officials gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony late Friday morning to mark Portland-based Avesta Housing’s recent start of construction of its River Turn Woods rental housing project, its first affordable housing development in Conway. Avesta is a non-profit that owns and manages 110 properties with 3,200 apartments that house 5,000 residents in affordable housing properties in Maine and New Hampshire.
Approximately 30 people attended the ceremony held at the new southern extension to the MWV Economic Council’s Technology Lane now under construction across Route 16 from the Merrill Farm Resort.
They included Chuck Henderson, representing U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.); Ben Belanger from U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D.N.H.)’s office and Victoria Laracy, representing U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H. 01) and who is past executive director of the MWV Housing Coalition.
“We’re excited to be here,” said Avesta’s director of real estate development, Patrick Hess. “When completed, River Turn Woods will provide a vibrant community with 156 new affordable homes. The first building, consisting of 40 new homes, is expected to be completed in summer 2023.”
He noted construction of the 40-unit, three-story building actually began in spring. “It’s well underway now — this is just ceremonial to celebrate us having gotten started,” he said.
Also speaking from Avesta was new Avesta chief executive officer and president Rebecca Hatfield. She said that Avesta — now celebrating its 50th anniversary — “is honored to be part of this vibrant community.
“A hallmark of the work Avesta does is strategic and collaborative partnerships to develop housing solutions,” she said, and went on to thank “some of our partners who are helping us make River Turn Woods a reality.”
She recognized New Hampshire Housing, WNC (a leading provider of investment, asset management and development services in the affordable housing industry), Bangor Savings Bank, Preti Flaherty, Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, the N.H. Community Development Authority and the town of Conway, which sponsored Community Development Block Grant funding.
She also cited the strategic support of the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council, MWV Housing Coalition, North Country Council and state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), as well as the contributions of Lassell Architects, project general contractor Hutter Construction of New Ipswich and HEB Engineers of North Conway. Reading a letter from Shaheen, Henderson said, “We are all aware of how the housing crisis affects our communities every day and we are fortunate to have Avesta Housing step up to address this need here at River Turn Woods ... The 40 units in this first building will provide housing for residents now and into the future which will strengthen our workforce and our economy. It also sets an example for housing solutions that can be created in other communities.”
Belanger read a letter from Hassan that said: “Affordable quality housing is critical to our economy and to our way of life. Developments like this one help ensure that families can thrive while also attracting new businesses and helping existing businesses grow,” wrote Hassan, who added that in the U.S. Senate, she has been working to address the housing crisis and “was proud to introduce the Expand Housing Opportunities Act earlier this month, a bill “that will allow more federal investment in the construction of affordable workforce housing here in New Hampshire.”
Rob Dapice, executive director of New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, spoke next, saluting the efforts of Avesta and all involved, including Jac Cuddy, executive director of the MWV Economic Council, who serves as vice chair of the authority’s board of directors.
“As you know, housing is a problem across New Hampshire, really across a lot of the country,” he said, and particularly in Mount Washington Valley, where he applauded efforts of the MWV Housing Coalition and Avesta to bring this project to fruition.
He said “It’s an opportunity for people who’ve lived here their whole lives, and can’t afford to stay in their houses or don’t want to stay in their houses to stay in the community. So it’s especially important, and I’m so proud to New Hampshire Housing was a part of it.”
Taking to the microphone next was Andy Dean, chair of the MWV Housing Coalition and a real estate lawyer at Cooper Cargill Chant of North Conway.
“This is just an incredible day. It’s something that we’ve been hoping and dreaming and working towards for almost a decade at least in a project of this magnitude. It just stands to make a real impact on our community and i can’t say enough about Avesta and their team — they’re just fantastic to work with, and I hope this is actually the first of many several groundbreakings in this valley to produce affordable housing.”
Diane Donaldson, senior vice president of Bangor Savings Bank, said affordable housing is their No. 1 community development mission and noted they have partnered with Avesta for nearly 20 years. She added that River Turn Woods represents their fourth project with Avesta in New Hampshire.
“I’m very proud to say that we do this through a variety of ways that you’ve talked about, we invest in low income housing tax credits, we invest in the CDFIF (Community Development Financial Institutions Fund), we provide construction and permanent financing,” said Donaldson.
Sponsors of the ceremony were Bangor Savings Bank and WNC.
Avesta bought 37 acres from the MWV Economic Council for the project. It originally looked at property off the base of Tasker Hill Road in Conway but that proposal ran into stiff local opposition from abutters, leading Avesta to refocus on other properties, leading to the selection of the property abutting the MWV Technology Center campus.
The project’s start was delayed by funding increases caused by inflationary factors. Avesta is approved for 156 units to be housed in four buildings at the site.
Avesta is also building 28 one-bedroom senior rental apartments at the site of the former now razed C.A. Snow School in Fryeburg, Maine. The $9.5 million project is set for completion in October 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.