CONWAY — Officials gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony late Friday morning to mark Portland-based Avesta Housing’s recent start of construction of its River Turn Woods rental housing project, its first affordable housing development in Conway. Avesta is a non-profit that owns and manages 110 properties with 3,200 apartments that house 5,000 residents in affordable housing properties in Maine and New Hampshire.

Approximately 30 people attended the ceremony held at the new southern extension to the MWV Economic Council’s Technology Lane now under construction across Route 16 from the Merrill Farm Resort.

