BARTLETT — The Summit Triple replacement project is well underway and Attitash Mountain Resort will be holding a public virtual auction for 145 of the original chairs. Bids start at $200. All proceeds will benefit the EpicPromise Employee Foundation, Bartlett Fire Department Association and the Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance Service.
The online auction opens April 2 at noon and runs through April 3 at noon.
Brandon Swartz, general manager for Attitash Mountain Resort, said: “As a part of our Epic Promise, we are continually seeking opportunities to create a positive impact in the communities that we work and live in. We are very excited to once again be able to support our local Bartlett community, as well as our employees, through the charitable sales of the Summit Triple chairs. We look forward to everyone joining us during the auction to bid on a true piece of Attitash history.”
The Summit Triple will be replaced by a new detachable high-speed Leitner-Poma quad, which will boast a 6-minute ride time to the summit. The new lift will be named The Mountaineer, after the historic railway that travels through the valley.
The Mountaineer will follow the existing path of the Summit Triple.
In last year’s auction of the Double Double chairs, Attitash Mountain Resort raised $96,000, which was donated to three charities. Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation received $32,000, Bartlett Recreation Department received $32,000 and the remaining $32,000 went to the Epic Employee Foundation.
Annette Libby of Bartlett Recreation Department said it was a significant donation, “one of the largest we have received. I couldn’t believe it. I was absolutely blown away.”
Meanwhile, a slate of fun Attitash spring events is coming up in March.
The Red Parka Challenge Cup Race, is Friday, March 17. It is the longest-running, pro-style dual giant slalom ski race in the U.S. All proceeds from the race benefit the Eastern Slopes Ski Club. Registered racers will receive a full-day lift ticket to Attitash and are guaranteed two runs on the race course. This is an age 21+ race. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, with a fee is $85 ($100 day of). The race starts at 9:30 a.m. and will be followed by an awards party in Ptarmigan’s Pub after the race. Register online at skireg.com/red-parka-challenge-cup-race.
The Toyota Music Den will be arriving on March 14 at Bear Peak. It is a retro-fitted Airstream with a pop-out stage where live music will play (weather permitting) on Saturdays from 2-5 p.m.
Attitash Slow on the Snow ’80s Throwback Weekend is Saturday, March 25, and will celebrate the final days of the Summit Triple, which was installed in 1986-87, with an ’80s costume contest and music by 1980s cover band, Girls Just Want to Have Fun.
Summit Triple’s Last Ride will take place on Sunday, April 2.
