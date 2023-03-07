summit triple

Own a piece of history! Attitash is auctioning off its Summit Triple chairs online next month. (COURTESY ATTITASH MOUNTAIN RESORT)

BARTLETT — The Summit Triple replacement project is well underway and Attitash Mountain Resort will be holding a public virtual auction for 145 of the original chairs. Bids start at $200. All proceeds will benefit the EpicPromise Employee Foundation, Bartlett Fire Department Association and the Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance Service.

The online auction opens April 2 at noon and runs through April 3 at noon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.