To the editor:

For some Americans, political alignment is clear as day. For others, it is a fence straddle to find a comfortable place to rest. One side yells, “keep the faith,” while the other screams, “walk away.” It is daunting to find a safe space where trust is built like a sturdy monolith. Each day, we are faced with pithy party line votes, by politicians who think only of their re-election goals or “sticking it” to their neighbors, whom they now see as their newfound enemies. The chasm deepens with the demonization of groups, which leads to the belief that it is OK to perpetrate harm against one another. This is why the Salem Witch Trials were such a resounding success and why armed citizens feel the right to kill those they deem “unfit,” many of which ironically extinguishing the innocence of children. The First Amendment is a beautiful thing. It allows for my consummate “f-bombs,” but it does not allow for rhetoric that is deemed destructive to the very nature of humanity.

