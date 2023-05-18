For some Americans, political alignment is clear as day. For others, it is a fence straddle to find a comfortable place to rest. One side yells, “keep the faith,” while the other screams, “walk away.” It is daunting to find a safe space where trust is built like a sturdy monolith. Each day, we are faced with pithy party line votes, by politicians who think only of their re-election goals or “sticking it” to their neighbors, whom they now see as their newfound enemies. The chasm deepens with the demonization of groups, which leads to the belief that it is OK to perpetrate harm against one another. This is why the Salem Witch Trials were such a resounding success and why armed citizens feel the right to kill those they deem “unfit,” many of which ironically extinguishing the innocence of children. The First Amendment is a beautiful thing. It allows for my consummate “f-bombs,” but it does not allow for rhetoric that is deemed destructive to the very nature of humanity.
This is not the America my family has served and bled for, generation after generation, since our landing in the original City of Dorchester. The eventual migration of my ancestors to Darien, Conn., led to the founding of the First Congregational Church by my Revolutionary War patriot ancestor, the Rev. Dr. Moses Mather. The Mather Homestead was built in 1778 as a “safe house” and while his son, Deacon Joseph Mather, was off fighting in the war, his wife Sarah, mother of 11 children, helped neighbors hide their valuables, dropping nearly 100 pounds of silver and clothing in the family well only to be confiscated by the British. They even made her cook a meal for them, at gunpoint, for sure. In 1781, Moses, a fierce patriot, preached against the British, was captured for his outspokenness and imprisoned for five weeks before escaping the clutches of the agents of the monarchy, Tory Raiders.
This Saturday, I will attend my first meeting as a fully inducted member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The honor of such a designation is not lost on this beloved patriot, who remains outspoken and often faces critical backlash for my beliefs. When I raise my hand, I shall stand true to the meaning of “OG Colonizer” and reflect on the 250 years of my family serving this nation in the true sense that we are all created equal, and we shall not give heed to the tendencies of a few to revert this great American experiment to a dissolutive state of anarchy, nor monarchy. Saturday, I will embody what I have always been, an Independent.
