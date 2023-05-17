BERLIN — The largest number of students in five years graduated May 12 from White Mountains Community College, a class whose ages ranged from 16 to 64.

In all, 210 students graduated from WMCC, a number that includes those who graduated in August and December 2022. College president Dr. Charles Lloyd surveyed the audience, filled with graduates and their loved ones, college faculty, staff, and state and local government officials.

