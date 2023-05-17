BERLIN — The largest number of students in five years graduated May 12 from White Mountains Community College, a class whose ages ranged from 16 to 64.
In all, 210 students graduated from WMCC, a number that includes those who graduated in August and December 2022. College president Dr. Charles Lloyd surveyed the audience, filled with graduates and their loved ones, college faculty, staff, and state and local government officials.
The weather cooperated for the 56th annual commencement exercises with sunny skies outside the massive white tent stretched out on the Berlin campus at 2020 Riverside Drive.
Class Marshals Alyssa Delafontaine and Elise Langlais led the students into the massive white tent under which graduation was held. Delafontaine graduated this year, with high honors.
Soloist Ron Goyette sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the ceremony got underway.
Invited guests included Democratic state Reps. Corinne Cascadden and Henry Noel, both of Berlin. Republican Joe Kenney, who is the Executive Councilor from NH-District 1; Chuck Henderson, special assistant for projects and policy for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen; Benjamin Belanger, senior assistant for policy and projects for U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan; and Stephanie Weiner, constituent service and outreach coordinator for U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, also attended the graduation ceremony, as did Benoit Lamontagne, North Country industrial agent for the state’s Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
Lloyd spoke of the pandemic’s necessity to avoid large gatherings during the last several years.
“Boy does it feel good to be past that. Look around — this is what community looks like,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd welcomed all to the ceremony, including, by asking them to stand, graduating students who also were parents or grandparents and those who had to work while attending WMCC. On that last remark, nearly all students stood, as claps arose from the audience.
Lloyd also recognized students who are the first in their families to go to college, plus any veterans and active military who also are students, as well as all the veterans in the audience.
Other students recognized by Lloyd included Emma Labonte, the first graduate of White Mountain Career Academy, who received a degree in health science. White Mountain Career Academy is a program run through White Mountains Regional High School in Whitefield. And Lyudmyla Marynych, a student from Ukraine, who graduated from WMCC with high honors.
A number of the graduates have job offers upon graduation.
Lloyd advised the graduates to continue learning, lifelong learning.
“This is the endpoint for right now,” he said, “continue to learn and go on. Your success truly is our success.”
Dr. Mark Rubenstein, chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire, reminded the graduates of their academic journey.
“You’ve invested your time and resources to get here, so celebrate that,” Rubenstein said, later telling the graduates to look for opportunities ahead.
The ceremony is a commencement, which makes it both a beginning and an ending.
“Take what you’ve learned here and make the world better,” he said.
WMCC Board of Trustees member Gregory Eastman spoke of the graduates’ contributions to the college and the faculty who nurture that learning.
“On behalf of all of the Board of Trustees, I offer you our warmest congratulations,” Eastman said.
Dr. Mark Desmarais, vice president of student affairs, introduced the student guest speakers, who offered life lessons and suggestions for life after college. The speakers included co-presidents of the WMCC Student Senate, Cheyenne Berube and Madisyn Buteau, Caitlyn Hilliard, president of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and nurse practitioner Alison Breault of Lancaster (see related story).
By the numbers
Of the 211 graduates, 11 received dual degrees, representing the completion of academic studies in two different academic disciplines. The largest number of graduates are from the nursing program, with 26 students. Of that, “22 of them are staying in the North Country to work with us, which is awesome,” Lloyd said, adding that six of that number have passed the board exams nursing students must complete to be eligible for a state’s professional licensure. Earlier on May 12, a nurse pinning ceremony took place at the college.
The next largest number of graduates were students who earned certificates in welding.
The youngest graduate in the class of 2023 is 16 and at the other end of the age spectrum, is a 64-year-old graduate. Lloyd said 13 of this year’s graduates are under age 18, “the most we’ve ever had.”
One-hundred seventy-eight graduates are from or living in New Hampshire. Vermont is home to the next largest group of students — 25, followed by four from Maine, and one each from Massachusetts, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington state. For those students from New Hampshire, they come from nine of the state’s 10 counties. Every county except Cheshire in the southwest is represented at WMCC.
Eighty-two graduates are from Coos County, of which 26 call Berlin home and 13 live in Lancaster. Thirty-six graduates live in Grafton County while 26 reside in Carroll County.
Work recognition, President’s Award
Lloyd also verbally recognized Beth Satter, a professor of nursing who retired from WMCC in 2022. Also, Tamara Roberge, coordinator of workforce development and community education for her work for WMCC, and Dennis Rineer, evening facilities assistant, who Lloyd said, “spent his last day to make sure that building is pristine and clean for all of you.”
Rineer could not attend the May 12 graduation, and Lloyd said he asked Rineer what advice he would give graduates.
“Do your best — not somebody else’s best — do your best,” Rineer advised Lloyd, as Lloyd said.
Two graduates who earned President’s Awards were unable to attend the graduation ceremony because they were working, said Lloyd. The award goes to the students earning an associate degree with the highest GPA. Lloyd said he would deliver diplomas to Randi Estabrooks, a dispatcher for the Berlin Police Department, and to Tara Thomas, an employee at Littleton Head Start.
“Even with 3.96 GPAs, I don’t have that much pull with employers. I’ll do a special delivery to make sure they get that,” Lloyd said of the two diplomas.
Then, in an orderly fashion, grouped by academic programs, the diplomas were given out.
Each graduate made the day their own, including one young man who carried a basketball in the crook of his left arm, and a young woman who held her diploma in one hand and a favorite, framed family photo in the other hand as she posed for a photo by the photographer who individually captured the moment for each graduate.
A bit over an hour after the ceremony began, Dr. Kristen Miller, vice president of academic affairs, told the graduates she had a last assignment for them.
“For your final act at WMCC, please move your tassels from right to left,” Miller said.
With that, the newly minted graduates, the relief clearly on their faces, filed out to meet their friends and families and relax.
WMCC milestones
It’s been a banner year for WMCC as well, Lloyd noted during the graduation ceremony, and in an earlier statement.
WMCC offers associate degrees and certificates in various fields, including nursing, welding and diesel heavy equipment technology, for which a new $5 million, 10,000-square-foot facility is being built in Littleton. Plymouth State University also offers a bachelor’s degree in education at the Berlin campus. WMCC boasts the highest graduation rate among community colleges in New England.
“We take a customized student approach and have recently received some national recognition with the Aspen (Community College Excellence) Award nomination for top colleges in the nation,” said Lloyd. WMCC was also among 68 institutions nationally to achieve “Great College to Work For” in the Chronicle of Higher Education in 2022.
WMCC was among 16 colleges selected from 100 nationally to participate in the Rural Pathways Project through the National Center for Inquiry and Improvement in 2022. The program is designed for rural community colleges to improve persistence, retention and graduation rates while creating postsecondary and career pathways for students beginning in middle school.
Faculty participating in the awarding of diplomas during the May 12 ceremony included; Dr. John Achorn, chair of Arts, Humanities, Communication and Design; Nikolaus Nutting, chair of business; Dr. Mary Orff, chair of Health Sciences & Services; Travis Giles, chair of Hospitality & Culinary; Troy Lachance, program coordinator for Automotive Technology; Robin Scott, chair of Social, Educational and Behavioral Science; Rachel Dandeneau, chair of STEM and Advanced Manufacturing.
Most recently, the college was recently named Business of the Year in the education sector by Business NH magazine and the NH Association Chamber of Commerce Executives. Business NH Co-Publisher and Executive Editor Matt Mowey cited the critical role the college plays in training skilled workers needed to move the North Country economy forward.
To help students who struggled financially as the pandemic continued, starting in fall 2021, WMCC offered free meals and rides to make sure they could continue their education.
The college has increased workforce development training in the northern three counties to meet the increasing demand for a skilled workforce and created long-term partnerships with local businesses, including Genfoot America in Littleton, which makes Kamik boots and employs around 100 people and Memorial Hospital in North Conway, which offers a medical assistance program as well as an apprenticeship.
“People sometimes take for granted some of the cool things the college has been able to do over the past few years. We’ve always done more with less, and we’ve thrived,” Lloyd said.
For more information, go to wmcc.edu.
