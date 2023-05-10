BERLIN — For the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020, the annual Sylvia Evans Citizenship Award program recognizing leadership and service by women in northern New England was held in-person May 5, with Angela Brown named as the recipient of the 2023 Sylvia Evans Citizenship Award.
The event also recognizes the mentorship, empathy and compassion shown by younger women in the region, with three high school students recognized for their accomplishments and future leadership promise with a 2023 Young Leadership Award.
The students are Erin McCormick of Berlin High School, Aimee Bousquet of Gorham High School and Ariana Lord of Colebrook Academy.
Ken Gordon, CEO of Coos County Family Health Services, spoke about the awards program that began in 1981 as a way to highlight the contributions “that women of all ages make to our families, our civic institutions and to our communities.”
Comments from the state’s congressional delegation were part of the program’s opening. At least 50 people attended the ceremony, held inside White Mountains Community College in Berlin, close to the Milan town line.
Chuck Henderson, special assistant for projects and policy with U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office, spoke of the event itself, noting that the awards ceremony honors those “who dedicate their time and talents to helping others.”
Benjamin Belanger, senior assistant for policy and projects for U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, read remarks from Hassan: Every single person “has the ability to make a positive difference in others’ lives.”
"Your work and dedication to your community has created “a roadmap and a model for all of us to emulate,” said Stephanie Weiner, constituent service and outreach coordinator from U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster’s office.
2023 Young Leadership Awards
In her remarks introducing Berlin High School senior Erin McCormick and to whom she later presented the award, Nicole Arguin spoke of McCormick’s determination and desire to succeed, both in the classroom and on the athletic field.
Arguin coached McCormick in field hockey. McCormick is planning a career in education, Arguin said, as she drew parallels to the teenager’s ability to help younger players understand field hockey drills and learn new skills. Arguin described McCormick as a “devoted and passionate leader.”
Colebrook Academy senior Ariana Lord played on this year’s Division IV state championship basketball team, said Bridget Cross, who said she has known Lord since the Colebrook high school senior was 5 years old.
Cross spoke of Lord’s work with younger students, guiding them with patience and compassion. Lord plays two sports and whether on the field or court, “She’s always giving her all,” Cross said. Further showcasing her interest in athletics, Lord manages the varsity baseball team as well.
“I cannot wait to see what amazing things you do and know that you have so many people who support you,” Cross said directly to Lord.
In presenting the award to Gorham High School senior Aimee Bousquet, Jen Corrigan congratulated the three student recipients.
Corrigan, the principal at Gorham Middle High School, has watched Bousquet develop and grow as a student and person for a very long time.
“I’ve actually known her since she was 3,” said Corrigan.
Continuing, Corrigan described Bousquet as “one of the most well-rounded, skilled seniors I’ve ever known.”
Bousquet, senior class president and president of the school’s National Honor Society chapter, regularly sings the national anthem at public events, most recently the March 14 annual town meeting.
Time management is a skill, Corrigan noted.
“She always creates the most efficient way to tackle a task,” said Corrigan, adding that Bousquet works behind the scenes and “Tonight we’re here to put her in the spotlight.”
Bousquet is interested in marine, estuarine and freshwater biology. She will attend the University of New Hampshire
2023 Sylvia Evans Citizenship Award
The connection between the presenter of this year’s Sylvia Evans Citizenship Award and its recipient is a close one: they are mother and daughter. In introducing the award recipient, Pamela Hall said of her daughter, Angela Brown, that the younger woman "is beautiful in body and soul" and citing Boston-born essayist and philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson, lives life purposefully to help others.
Hall described Brown as one who is always “reaching beyond herself to help uplift and strengthen our community and elsewhere.”
After receiving her award, Brown spoke to the audience and to the three young women also honored that night.
Brown’s remarks were inspirational and a short roadmap to living intentionally.
“Be something,” she said. “Be patient, kind, authentic and hopeful.”
“Make something,” Brown said. “Make music, art, poetry and friends; making art is a safe way to take risks.”
“Do something,” said Brown. “Don’t live with regret; take that first step.”
“Believe in something, in God or a supreme being, or in someone. I am grateful to be, make do and believe,” she concluded, adding that she felt thankful for having the opportunities “to expand my horizons in so many ways.”
With the last in-person Sylvia Evans Citizenship Award program held in 2019, Gordon also recognized at this year’s program the recipient of the 2020 award, Joan Merrill. The ceremony was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with state mandates for people to stay home.
The awards celebration began in 1981 in recognition of the community spirit and contributions made by Sylvia V. Forman Evans, a longtime Berlin resident who launched many programs in this region that continue to improve the lives of North Country residents. Evans lived in the North Country with her family, which included four children, from the 1930s to the 1980s. She was president of the local chapter of the American Association of University Women and started the Parent Teacher Association in Berlin. She helped establish a well-child clinic and brought awareness to the need for special education services. Evans was known for her strength, humility, compassion and resilience. Evans and her family eventually relocated west, to Danville, Calif., where she died on March 31, 2005.
Coos County Family Health Services organizes the annual program.
A program listed the names of past Sylvia Evans Citizenship Award recipients: Sylvia Evans; Sister Monique Therriault; Pearl Fysh; Beth Thompson; Doreen Tuxbury; Cecelia Fortier; Dorothy Taylor; Kathleen Tremblay; Rolande Cloutier; Paula Tourangeau; Catherine McDowell; Margaret McClellan; Andrea Leaver Hebard; Susan Roberge; Pauline Tibbetts; Marie Hawkinson; Denise Doucette; Alethea Lincoln Froburg; Jeannette Fortier; Anne Laroche; Rolanda Duchesne; Lorraine Leclerc; Dona Larsen; Shirley C. Croteau; Judy Rheaume; Sandra Lemire; Sylvia Poulin; Laura Viger; Nancy J. Malone; Linda Morris; Elsie Hall; Sue Cloutier; Nicole Plourde; Kathleen Kelley; Patricia Hood; Pam Couture; Joan Merrill; Julie King; and Pamela Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.