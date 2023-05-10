2023 Sylvia Evans Citizenship Award recipients

From left: Angela Brown, 2023 Sylvia Evans Citizenship Award Recipient; Ariana Lord, Colebrook Academy, 2023 Young Leadership Award; Aimee Bousquet, Gorham High School, 2023 Young Leadership Award; and Erin McCormick, Berlin High School, 2023 Young Leadership Award. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)

BERLIN — For the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020, the annual Sylvia Evans Citizenship Award program recognizing leadership and service by women in northern New England was held in-person May 5, with Angela Brown named as the recipient of the 2023 Sylvia Evans Citizenship Award.

The event also recognizes the mentorship, empathy and compassion shown by younger women in the region, with three high school students recognized for their accomplishments and future leadership promise with a 2023 Young Leadership Award.

