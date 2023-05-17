ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Graduation season approaches along with proms, a rite of passage for many young people, their parents and teachers.
Berlin High School’s graduation is 3 p.m. on Friday, June 9, at Gaydo Field in Berlin.
At 5 p.m. that day, Gorham High School’s Class of 2023 will hold its commencement ceremony in the shadow of Mt. Washington, along Mt. Washington Auto Road and Glen House.
From 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, the North Country Scholars Breakfast will be held at the White Mountains Regional School, 127 Regional Road, Whitefield.
Berlin Middle School will hold its eighth-grade graduation or promotion at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.
Recognizing younger learners, at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, the Berlin Mini Mountie Preschool graduation will be held.
Also on May 23, from 6-8 p.m. at Berlin Elementary School will hold its Spring Open House and Book Fair.
In other academic news, a Gorham High School student is the recipient of a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship. Alec J. Wydra, who may pursue studies in applied mathematics, is one of a dozen New Hampshire high school students to receive this honor.
And, Berlin High School students who participated in GEAR UP New Hampshire, a statewide program that encourages academic achievement from middle school through high school and with aspirations of attending college, are receiving scholarships. In a statement from GEAR UP, a May 16 ceremony recognizing the awards was held. Berlin students in total received $742,500 in scholarship money. In all, $4 million will be distributed among students at other high schools, including Claremont ($915,000), Franklin ($495,000), Laconia ($945,000), Lisbon ($195,000), White Mountain Regional ($247,500) and SAU 7 ($82,000) which serves students in Clarksville, Colebrook Columbia, Pittsburg and Stewartstown.
