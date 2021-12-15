BERLIN — The Berlin High School girls basketball team will see some new faces at the varsity level this year as the team enters the season with a mix of experienced and new players.
Head Coach Donald Picard said that last year’s team graduated three seniors, but this years team will feature a senior, two juniors and a sophomore that all saw significant minutes last season.
Picard said that senior Rayna Bourbeau, juniors Makenna Peare and Alexa Goulet and sophomore Madison Cusson are all players will experience that are expected to contribute to the team this year.
Picard said junior Erin McCormick will also see varsity minutes this year as well as freshmen Lily Brungot and Lily Kelley.
Picard said juniors Liz Gilcris, Arianah Richard and Cienna Langlais, who played most of their minutes on the junior varsity team last year will also be expected to contribute on the varsity team last year.
Picard said the team has struggled with shooting, but that he hopes the team will be able to create chances on the defensive end this season to be able to get out in transition and create some easier scoring opportunities.
He said the team will play primarily a man-to-man defense, but will also incorporate some zone defense, depending on the shooting ability of teams they play.
Picard said the team has an early stretch of four games before Christmas that will help to tell where the team is, especially if they can get off to a good start. He said like most teams, one of the main goals will be to continue to improve every week.
He said he would like to see his team become a more physical team and show that they can box out and take care of the boards on both ends of the floor, but especially on the defensive end to allow them to take advantage of their speed and athleticism on transition.
He said the team will get a pretty good idea of where they are in their first game against rival White Mountain Regional High School, who he said defeated the Mountaineers three times last season. He noted that White Mountains has been consistently strong and would be a good benchmark for his team.
Other teams that should be strong this season will be Newfound, Gilford and Prospect Mountain. He noted that all of those teams have been consistently strong and will pose strong tests for Berlin.
In the early preseason practices, Picard said the attitude and work ethic of his team has been excellent. He said the team is getting better on a daily basis and that if the girls can continue their progress, and improve in the the little things, the team should find itself in a lot of competitive games as the season progresses.
