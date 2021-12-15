GORHAM — The Gorham High School girls basketball team enters the season with a good mix of younger and older players who bring experience and necessary skills to the court.
Head Coach Joseph Cassady said that while the team lost three seniors from last year’s team it is bringing back quite a few experienced players for this year’s roster.
Cassady said his three senior leaders, Sage Gallant, Zoe Grondin and Halery Desilets will be an important part of this year’s team.
Desilets is expected to handle duties at point guard and Cassady said she brings significant ball handling skills to the role. He noted that like most point guards, he expects Desilets to be the floor general for the team as it looks to improve on last season’s performance.
Cassady described Grondin as an important swing player, noting that she can play any position on the floor and that she is effectively a second coach out on the court, helping to coordinate with other players on the court to make sure they are in the right positions.
Gallant was described as being very good defensively, especially down low, and Cassady said he will be looking to her to provide strong rebounding for the team as well as being a presence in the post. He also added that Gallant is very fast and can run the floor well.
Junior Jess Burton is also a very fast player and great rebounder, Cassady said. He noted that defensively Burton will be the team’s go to player, especially with respect to defending the opposing team’s best player. He said Burton is very scrappy and gritty and he is excited to see her progress through the season.
Cassady said he also has a strong sophomore class, with two players, Sarah Grondin and Madi Girouard bringing with them a lot of experience. He said he expected both to have a very good season this year.
Sophomore Amber Wilson was described as a very good fundamental player down low who is also a good rebounder for the team. He said she helps open up the floor with her flashing to the basket and retreating on defense.
Cassady said he is also impressed with his freshman class this year, saying they are the best group of freshmen he has had since he has coached at the school. He said the girls all possess a lot of potential and that he is impressed with their basketball IQ and fundamentals.
Freshman Chaise Wade will handle the ball quite a bit at the varsity level Cassady said, adding that she has shown the ability to handle more pressure than most freshmen at this level.
Freshman Lily Gorban was described as a great shooter and aggressive rebounder who is gritty underneath the hoop.
Freshman Addie Eastman was described as very hard working with a lot of potential for the future, while freshman Risa Gallant was described as a fantastic finisher at the hoop, a skill that Cassady said will be very helpful as the team has struggled in the past with finishing.
Cassady said he would like to see the team get to 9-9 this season and they have already started off the season on the right foot with two wins out of the gate to start 2-0. He noted that during the team’s recent scrimmage they held their own against teams he felt would be challenges this season, including Woodsville, Littleton and Groveton.
Overall Cassady said he was excited about this year’s team, adding that any of his 11 player could see action throughout the season.
