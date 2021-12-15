BERLIN — Berlin unified basketball Coach Karen Turgeon said that the goals for this year’s team includes improving on last year’s outcome, which saw the team make the championship game, which ended in a close 35-30 loss to perennial power Exeter.
Turgeon said that she hopes the team can show improvement over the next couple of months and return to the championship game, a place Berlin has found itself over the previous six seasons, the last five of which have also included the team from Exeter.
She said this year’s team will miss the play and leadership of Roger Belanger, Emile Morris and Kolbe and Alyssa Delafontaine, but the team has a good nucleus of returning players including Randy Belanger, Chris Trask, Candace Howry, Jeremy Howry and Ross Belanger.
New players for the team include Lilian Shaw, Kurt Maslausky and Jayse Law.
Turgeon said this year’s team will be assisted by new partners Kevin Murphy, Aric Huter, Olivia Clorite and Ellen Law.
“I am very encouraged with the new partners we acquired this year,” Turgeon said. “They will play an important part with the success of the team.”
Turgeon will also be assisted by two former players who are acting as assistant coaches this year, Roger Belanger and Jerry Healey. Manager Ashlynn Henderson will also support the team.
