BERLIN — The Berlin-Gorham boys hockey team returns the majority of players from last year’s state champion team, but will need to find a variety of players to score goals to replace the production of Division III player of the year Tyler Rousseau.
Coach Mike Poulin said this year’s team returns all the players from last year’s championship team with the exception of Rousseau and Dom Paradis. He said that the team will be looking to replace the goals Rousseau contributed last season, but he said they are not looking for just one player to step up, but for many players to contribute on the offensive end.
“This team has multiple players capable of scoring quite a few goals,” Poulin said.
Poulin added that he will be looking for goal production not only from the front line players, but also from his defensemen.
Defensively the team returns three out of its four defenders from last season and Poulin said the team will also feature “two very good goalies.”
The team is fairly balanced class wise, with 11 upper classmen and 9 freshmen and sophomores.
As Berlin-Gorham has long been a powerhouse on the ice, Poulin said that his team will have to bring its “A” game to every contest as there are no easy games at the Division III level and teams are always striving to knock off the defending champs.
Poulin said he expects Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal, Gilford, Kennett and Pembroke-Campbell to be tough competition this year in Division III as the team seeks yet another state crown.
Poulin described his current team as a great group of kids to work with.
“We have all watched these kids play since they were little,” he said. “I am enthusiastic about the work ethic and attitude I am seeing, they are just a fun group to be around.”
Poulin said many of his players are three sport athletes and due to many of them competing in fall sports they came to the rink this winter already in shape and ready to compete. He said his players have a passion for sports that makes him excited to come to the rink every day.
He said the community has always been supportive of the team and that fans bring a unique and fun atmosphere to games like no other. He noted that teams from other parts of the state have even sought out scrimmages in the pre-season just so that they can experience what playing hockey in Berlin is like.
The boys will opened their season Wednesday against Kennett after the Berlin Sun’s press time for this story.
