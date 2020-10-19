CONCORD — The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Council met via Zoom last Friday where members voted to allow all winter sports to go forward for the 2020-21 seasons. The seasons will be shortened in length but the NHIAA voted to follow a similar open-tournament format to one schools are already going through this fall.
The committee approved the following motions: With regard to fall tournaments — “The NHIAA Council unanimously approved the format and procedures developed by the individual fall sports committees for open tournaments this fall.”
• Approved the regional cluster developed by the sports committees.
• Approved the placement of schools within the tournament bracket.
Berlin participates in boys’ and girls’ basketball; boys’ ice hockey (in a cooperative with Gorham, girls’ hockey (in a cooperative with Kennett and Gorham); spirit team and Unified basketball.
Gorham participates in boys’ and girls’ basketball; boys and girls alpine, cross-country skiing; boys’ ice hockey (a cooperative with Berlin); girls’ hockey (in a cooperative with Kennett and Gorham); and spirit team.
With regard to winter sports: “The NHIAA Council unanimously approved the ‘recognition’ of all winter sports of the 2020-2021 school year.
“The NHIAA Council unanimously approved the waiver of the regular season scheduling by-laws which require school to play a minimum number of games in their division to qualify for the post season.”
• This action mirrors what occurred this fall to allow schools the freedom to develop regional schedules.
“The NHIAA Council unanimously approved the motion that all NHIAA winter postseason events shall be conducted in an ‘open’ format.”
The NHIAA Council unanimously approved the following modifications to the start dates of the winter season:
• Beginning on Monday, Nov. 30, ‘skills and drills’ activities may be conducted in accordance with all New Hampshire ‘Amateur and Youth Guidelines’ and Phase 1 and 2 of the NHIAA Reopening guidance.
• First date to practice all winter sports will be Monday, Dec. 14.
• First date to play winter sports will be Monday, Jan, 11, 2021.
• The last date to play is still to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.