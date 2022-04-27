GORHAM — Gorham boys baseball coach Peter Girouard said this year’s team features a strong returning core of players that bring experience to the Huskies as they enter the 2022 season.
Girouard said this year’s returns eight players of a 12-man varsity team who have experience at the varsity level. The team is fairly balanced with three seniors, four juniors, two sophomores and three freshman. Girouard said in addition to the returning experience, the freshman class has some strong young players as well.
Importantly for the Huskies is the return of three pitchers with experience to the squad including Landyn Croteau, Chase Carder and Kody Lemieux-Thibodeau.
Girouard said he expects quite a lot from two freshman, Jack Saladino and Issac Langlois, who Girouard said should make a big impact on the team both offensively and in the infield.
Another critical piece to the puzzle for this year’s team will be junior catcher Anthony Pizzuto who Girouard described as the coach on the field.
In the outfield, look for big things from Brendan Saladino. Girouard said the youngster has a lot of speed in the outfield and can quickly cover a lot of ground to make a play.
Girouard said the team’s goals for this season include to improve each and every day. He said the team’s strengths coming into the season is the team’s pitching depth and its ability to play solidly on the defensive end.
“Defensively I am happy with what I have seen so far,” Girouard said when we interviewed him following the team’s second game of the season, a 16-4 win at home against Colebrook Academy.
Girouard said the team has spent a lot of time working on hitting and that the team’s batting cage has helped a lot.
“It (hitting) was something that was hit or miss last year,” Girouard said, no pun intended. “It was spotty at times. We need to hit the ball consistently.”
Girouard said Woodsville, who the Huskies lost to in a tight 2-1 game last Wednesday, will have a strong program, while Littleton and Colebrook Academy will also be solid teams.
Girouard also had this to say about his team, “When you’ve got a good group of kids who work well together it makes it easy to run practices. The fact we have a lot of experience helps out.”
The team is 2-1 on the young season. In addition to the results against Woodsville and Colebrook Academy the Huskies also earned a 15-1 win on the road against Lin-Wood. The Huskies will next face Profile School on the road May 2.
