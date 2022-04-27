GORHAM — After losing five seniors from a season ago, Berlin softball coach Rollie Poirer said he has a good mix of players from all classes this year, specifically sophomores and juniors.
Poirer said the team has several returning starters that saw time last year including three returning pitchers. This year’s team has a lot of speed Poirer said so the team will look to play a lot of small ball this year.
Poirer said senior Jillian Hallee will be an important player for the team as she shores up the defense at shortstop and as the number three hitter will bring power and speed to the base paths. Junior Makenna Peare will also be an important part of the team this year at third base and as one of the team’s pitchers. Other important contributors will be sophomore pitcher and second baseman Julia Coulombe and sophomore catcher Ava Bartoli.
Poirer said he expects the team to have a strong season in that they will hit the ball well and should have strong performance from the defense, especially the infield players.
Poirer said the Mountaineers will face some tough teams this season, noting that Prospect Mountain, White Mountain Regional High School, Campbell and Mascenic will be tough teams this season in Division III.
Like all teams last season, the Mountaineers are coming off a somewhat odd year where instead of playing predominantly Division III squads, they played a more local schedule that included local Division IV teams. The 2022 season will be a return to normal, with a normal schedule and normal playoff pairings.
On the young season, the girls are 3-2 with dominant wins over White Mountains 14-9, Winnisquam 18-3 and Somersworth 13-2. The two losses came to Newfound 17-2 and Prospect Mountain 17-0. Prospect Mountain has had a dominant start to the season going 7-0 already on the season while only allowing three runs total.
The Mountaineers next game at Kennett Thursday has been postponed so the girls will next face Mascoma Valley Friday at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.