My apologies go out to Berlin-Gorham boys’ hockey team defenseman Carter Poulin as I credited him with three assists in the caption of his photo — it should have read four assists. I did get it right in the story.
Following the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs, including Berlin High's Unified basketball team's second-place finish in the Division I tournament and B-G boy's hockey Division III championship, it has subtly forced me to ask the question that has been asked before by many — what does it take to win a championship?
There are so many factors, and not necessarily in this order, that have to happen. First of all, in many formats, you had to qualify for the tournament in the first place, and that means having a regular-season record that puts you in the top 12 or 16 teams that play in the tournament.
Then you have to win your games all the way through, including the finals. But there is more to it than qualifying and winning, as so many factors lead up to hoisting the championship banner if you are blessed enough to do it. The NHIAA sponsors 17 various winter sports programs, male and female, with four divisions and approximately 187 high schools. Lots of schools, teams, games and only one championship team per gender, division and sport.
B-G Coach Mike Poulin talked about that after his hockey team won the Division III championship on Saturday night, saying, “As coaches, we are very proud of the way the kids sacrificed themselves for the benefit of their teammates, and they are fine young men that make us proud to be their coaches. They had a great attitude and had grit and moxie — the entire team was part of the process.”
Karen Turgeon and Randy Belanger of the unified basketball team felt among other things that, “It starts in the offseason, as a team can only do so much during the regular season. It matters what you do when you are not with the team and the coach and never giving up and leaving it all on the court.”
And that includes working on your game, living a healthy lifestyle and making good decisions. Having athletes with some talent is very helpful, but talent without a team mentality can be detrimental to the success of any team.
I had a conversation with Jim Couhie, former athlete and long-time coach of youth in the area and as he described a championship team he was on, he felt “it was necessary to trust in each other and have a belief that we could overcome whatever snag was in the way. Playing together for so long meant we knew each other pretty well and there were no egos. Making a commitment and sticking with it, with the support of family is essential also. Don't forget to follow what your coach tells you and realize that every decision made by the coach is for the benefit of the team. But the key ingredient is trust.”
Attributes such as hardworking, dedicated, talented, gifted, of good character, working as a team, being prepared for the battle ahead, trusting and supporting each other no matter what, are vital. And somewhere along the line you have to make or get some “breaks.”
You can have it all together, be ranked No. 1 throughout the season, and lose in the preliminary round or waltz your way through it all and lose in the finals. You could struggle during the regular-season and pick it up a notch and win the prize in the end.
Things such as injuries, sickness, personal issues, fear, a desperation shot that just misses or gets nothing but net at the buzzer and even a referee's call, just a factor, not an excuse, can change the outcome of a game.
A good example of that was the 35-30 loss the Berlin Unified team had against Exeter. Three athletes on that team hit six three-point shots, two at the buzzer of two quarters, to help in that win. If those two buzzer-beaters don't fall, Berlin wins by a point.
I heard a statement one time: “In the coaching ranks, you're really nobody until you win a championship.”
You see that all the time in professional sports, where some quarterback has played in several Super Bowls and never won, and is known for that, or be a Tom Brady and have more Super Bowl wins than many teams' actual appearances in the Super Bowl. Along with being an unusually gifted quarterback, who worked hard to achieve what he did, it still took a few “breaks” for Tom to lift the Lombardi Trophy again. My point is, just because you didn't win the big game doesn't necessarily make you a “loser.” I have witnessed teams over the years at all levels win several championships but were arrogant, disrespectful and not fun to watch.
Don't get me wrong, I never went into any game as a player or coach expecting to lose, but instead going to do all I can to help us win. I can remember games with the City Bank softball team back in the 1980s, winning many city league championships and various other tournaments. We always went into those games determined to win and we pulled for each other, encouraged each other and played hard no matter what. We knew that anyone at any time would/could step up and make things happen and we never quit. We respected and trusted each other and enjoyed playing together win, lose or draw. My regular left and right fielders, usually Toad Levesque and Spider Moore always had my back and me theirs.
There are hundreds of winning related phrases and motivational mottos like: “Play like a champion today; never let good enough be enough; hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard; outhustle, outwork, outthink, outplay, outlast; dedication plus motivation equals success; winning isn't everything, it's the only thing; intensity is not perfume; the will to win is not nearly as important as the will to prepare to win; actions speak louder than coaches; great opportunities come to those who make the most of small ones; luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity; there is only a little difference between champs and chumps; sometimes it's not how good you are, but how bad you want it; victory comes to those who make the least mistakes; reaching high keeps a player on his toes; winning is a habit, success is a choice,” and the list goes on and on.
Even the Bible has many scriptures about exercising self-control, running with a purpose and with endurance the race set before us, do not run aimlessly, do not box as one beating the air, instead of disciplining your body and keep it under control, lest I be disqualified, going after the crown of victory, persevering through many trials, an athlete is not crowned unless he competes according to the rules, all runners run but only one receives the prize, do not give up and grow weary for in due season we will reap, fight the good fight and finish the race.
And then you have the statement. “What price victory,” which of course relates to getting to the top in less than legal or moral methods. This would include various forms of cheating, whether it be through chemical means, bribery or illegal recruiting, Forcing kids to play through dangerous injuries, extreme demands on kids that put stress on their personal and school-related life and adjusting academic grades to assist ineligible students are other ways. Unchecked arrogant and undisciplined behavior and special favors to and for the star athletes happens too. Is winning at all costs better than not winning at all? Great question!
So what's your motivational motto for winning championships, whether in sports or in life, as in both you may lose a few more championships than you win?
Keep at it no matter what comes your way, get connected with like-minded people, keep the faith and be strong and courageous no matter what comes your way and success, which is the accomplishment of an aim or plan, which hopefully is a favorable one, will follow you.
Make it a great day Butch Ladd and Bill Dow!
