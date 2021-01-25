The Berlin girls’ basketball team went 1-1 recently, with a close 35-32 win over Gorham before losing to a strong Colebrook team 59-45.
In that Gorham victory, the teams were tied 12-12 after the opening quarter. Berlin held a slim 23-22 lead at halftime, before increasing it to 5 points, 31-26 after three and holding on to the three-point win, with Gorham holding a slight 6-4 advantage in the final frame.
Mak Peare had a strong game, scoring 18 points, including six three-pointers, while Kenna Baldarrama chipped in with 11 points.
Coach Don Picard quipped, "We were fortunate to finally have a game and certainly we improved from our first outing against White Mountain Regional (a 39-31 loss), especially in closing out shooters and not allowing dribble penetration. A concern I had is that we were 0-4 from the free throw line in the final minute, which made for an interesting finish. Gorham is not on our regular schedule but I hope we get to play them again."
In the 59-45 loss to Colebrook, it is of special note that the Mohawks lost just one player from last year and returned two 1,000 point scores, plus they were the undefeated Division 4 champions in 2019.
At halftime Berlin was right there, down 24-19, with a chance. But as Coach Picard pointed out, "Colebrook maintained a constant full-court pressure that just wore us out, especially in the 3rd quarter where we gave up 24 points, while scoring only 11. We had trouble keeping up with the pace, had numerous turnovers and missed shots that we had. It was beneficial to play a very good team early in the season and I was encouraged with the progress we made in our transition game, quarter court help defense among other things. We certainly do need to work on our defensive rebounding."
Berlin actually held a slight three point advantage in the final period, but that third quarter domination by Colebrook was too much to overcome. Madison Cusson had a great offensive game with 16 points, followed by Kenna Baldarrama with 10 and Mak Peare with 5.
Coach Picard shared his thoughts on the season.
“First and foremost, we are happy to be in the gym and having a season! We have 20 girls in the program this year and despite masks, uncertainty, and any other COVID-related distractions, this group has worked hard at improving week to week.”
Seniors: Kenna Balderrama, Kelly McCormick and Kyra Woodwar; juniors: Rayna Bourbeau; sophomores: Mak Peare, Alexa Goulet, Erin McCormick, Cienna Langlais, Liz Gilcris and Ari Richard; and one freshman: Madison Cusson.
“This year's team is one of the youngest we have had. The two returning starters from last year are Kenna and Mak. Both are solid players who the team\ will look to early on in terms of scoring and handling the ball against pressure defense. Mak will run the offense from the point guard position, and is always a scoring threat from the perimeter or taking the ball to the hoop. Kenna is adjusting to a wing position this year that will put her facing the basket far more than in past years. We are confident that she will make the adjustment and be productive in that role. For the past two seasons, Kenna has been our leading rebounder, her instincts to the ball after shots are excellent.
“The rest of the team has limited to no varsity experience. Kelly McCormick came off the bench last year and will slide into the starting lineup this year. Kyra Woodward missed last year with an ACL repair and is back on the floor. Rayna Bourbeau finished last season strong with very good performances in JV games and became a much more confident player in varsity workouts.
“Erin, Cienna, and Madison are all guards who will play both JV and Varsity minutes. All three are improving weekly and will provide more and more quality varsity minutes as the season goes along. Alexa, Liz, and Ari provide some depth at the forward position, and will also play in both JV and Varsity games.
“With such a young group, we will likely see significant growth on a weekly basis. We can also expect some mistakes to be made along the way. The important thing is to learn individually and collectively from those mistakes and make adjustments, corrections, and use the experiences to grow as a player. It will be exciting to see where this group is a month from now.”
HOCKEY
Craig Bartoli's Berlin-Gorham girls’ hockey team stands at 0-3 at the moment, losing to St Thomas 3-0, Concord 5-4 and then again to Concord 6-1.
Butch Ladd and I were fortunate to be able to broadcast the last game at the Notre Dame Arena, on North East Sports Network, although the outcome was not what we hoped for or expected. Things were relatively evenly-matched in the first period of that game with Concord scoring early, at 3:31, and outshooting Berlin-Gorham 11-8.
The Crimson Tide upped that lead to 3-0, with two goals in the middle period, one at 8:28, and shortly after at 10:26. The Mountaineers appeared to have scored at 13:52, which certainly would have given them a spark and maybe some momentum going into the third period but it was called back. Concord doubled B-G up on shots on net, 8-4, and led 3-0 at that point.
The final period spelled doom for the locals as the visitors seemed to wear down the Mountaineers and scored three late goals, at 9:18, 11:54, and 13:47 to take a commanding 6-0 lead.
B-G's Jillian Hallee performed one of her end-to-end rushes with a pretty, unassisted goal coming at 14:59.3 of the third period to avoid the shutout. Concord again outshot B-G, 10-5, for a total of 29 shots on goal to 17 for Berlin-Gorham.
After a thrilling, well-played overtime game in Concord earlier, we were expecting the same in the Paper City but it was not to be. The Mountaineers played well in spurts but could not seem to maintain any major sustained effort as they got beat to the puck too often, allowed too many second chances on shots on net by Concord, and weren't themselves buzzing around the Concord goal like usual.
Concord's Lily Hillsgrove had 16 saves, while Berlin-Gorham's freshmen goalie Lumanita Berry played well and had 23 saves, many on tough shots and rebounds.
Coach Bartoli feels that "This has definitely been a strange year but regardless, we are looking to build on the momentum we had during our playoff run last March. We did lose some key players due to graduation but are hoping to see our younger players step up. Seniors this year leading the way will be Mickailey Walsh, Becca Pouilot, and Grace Bradley up front. Our lone defenseman will be Senior Sophia Schoenbeck, while juniors who will be making a big impact will be Sydney Chapman at forward and Jillian Hallee on defense.
“Veteran sophomore Maya Wedge will log plenty of ice time. Incoming freshmen Ava Bartoli and Abby Blais will also see plenty of ice time. I have two freshmen goaltenders, Lumanita Berry (a BHS field hockey goalie) and Olivia Oneil (a GHS soccer goalie) and they will be battling the entire year for the starting position. Other players looking to make a difference out there will be junior Tiah Turmel and Kadence Gendron, sophomore Paige Pouilot, and freshmen Amaya Bledsoe, Myah Henry, and Brooklyn Rainville."
Bartoli went on to say, "This year we are going to have to be able to put the puck in the net on a more consistent basis and play better in the neutral zone. This is a great group of girls who have been working extremely hard and I'm looking forward to watching them develop throughout the year. My Assistant Coach is Scott Turmel and my managers are senior Aubree Poirier and junior Jordan Lambert."
