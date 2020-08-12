I have received several nice compliments on the Mark Tilton story of which I am appreciative. Two things though — I am still waiting on the comments in the 1967 BHS yearbook about who Tupick and Lacasse were. Also, a former student, Dan Guilmette, wrote to me to discuss the concept Mr. Tilton in his classes had about living in "Happy Valley.” Does anyone remember what that was about?
Babe Ruth baseball summary and Coach's Corner
I have always believed people need to leave the coach and even the players alone after a game,
especially a disappointing loss. That is what I did with DJ Johnson, head coach of the Berlin-Gorham Road Warriors Babe Ruth teams after they lost a lead and the game in the top of the seventh and the state title 4-2 to Great Bay of Sunday.
I did eventually contact him and he reflected on the season and the tournament with these words:
"This marked the end of a very successful season and even though I hurt for the boys on the team with the tournament final's loss, I am and was very proud of them. That final game was great, but we just didn't hit enough and a base-running blunder changed the complexion of the game. Karter Deming pitched his heart out and deserved a better result but give credit to a very seasoned-veteran Great Bay team as they had better composure near the end of the game. But our kids left it all on the field and one can't ask for more than that."
He added: “This group of guys is like an extended family to me, and I love them and what they have done to bring summer baseball back to the North Country. All of the guys contributed to the team’s success but I do want to commend Kam Huntoon, who certainly was the most improved member of the squad. Kam was a man of few words but was consistent and a joy to coach."
"There were some who felt Babe Ruth baseball would not flourish in Berlin but being in two state title games and winning 55 games in the 3 years of the program proved them wrong. It has been great also to see the communities come together during the season and in the tournament."
Many positive words came from Johnson regarding his Assistant Coach Rick Mercier, who "cares deeply and sacrificed a lot to coach this team and he kept me in check during the season. He spent countless hours on statistics and was a definite asset to the team and the program."
This will be Coach Johnson's last season with this particular team and at this level as he will be moving on to focus on a different level of baseball next season. He will be missed. I am truly appreciative of all the information he sent me regarding game results, schedules and assessments the games played. Just about everything you read about this team came from emails and texts from DJ.
Gorham Men's Softball League playoff action
Monday night action had The Land defeating Remax 11-3, in the winner's bracket game while Go Time eliminated Berlin City 11-7 in the loser's bracket. Both winners used two big offensive innings to get the victories.
The Land scored four in the first and six in the third innings to take a commanding lead early to win. Consistent hitting by a slew of players on that team included Ryan Richard, Cam Cochran and Conner Jewett, who each went 2-2, with two runs scored. Travis L'Heureux did the same with a home run and a triple, while Andrew Coulombe was 2-2, Nick Fournier 1-3 with a run scored, Steve Flynn, 2-2, Harry Biron, 2-2 and a run scored and Sawyer Sanschagrin went 1-4 with a run scored.
Jameson Levesque, Mark Bisson and Brandon Gilbert scored the runs for Remax. Kevin Allain got the win, Rollie Poirier took the loss.
Game 2 matched up the two teams who lost in the preliminaries, and that 11-7 loss for Berlin City sent them home until next summer. Meanwhile, Go Time will advance to play Remax on Monday to see who will take on The Land in the finals, also scheduled for Monday.
Things were going along fine defensively for Berlin City in the top of the first as they had an early out, then a nice play by shortstop Luke Enman resulted in an error at first on the throw and then four straight, seeing-eye ground ball singles, a walk and a big double by Jeff Gagnon produced six runs to take the wind out of Berlin City's sails early.
They did bounce back, however, with two runs in the bottom of that inning thanks to an RBI triple by Ryan Fortin and an RBI by Luke Enman. They got two more in the bottom of the third inning when Fortin was hit by a pitch with two outs and Enman homered to right field to cut the lead to 6-4.
Go Time threatened in the top of the fourth with two hits off the bats of Nathan Leborgne and Gagnon. Deblois ended that with a catch in left and a bullet throw to third to nail Leborgne and end the threat. Go Time's second baseman Don Picard made a death-defying leap at second base to take a hit away from a BC player as neither team put up any runs in that inning.
The top half of the fifth had Go Time string together four straight hits again, this time by Cam Boucher, Todd Frechette, Kevin Trask and Bryan Hood, a fielder's choice, a single by Leborgne and a rundown, tag-out dropped ball error scored another run to give the outhouse guys a 9-4 lead.
Berlin City kept plugging with a run in the fifth when Jesse Deblois singled and eventually scored on a ground ball out to first by Luke Enman to make it a 9-5 game. Things were quiet offensively in the sixth although BC's Brandon Weeks at first base and third baseman Joe Manzo made a couple of nice plays to keep GT off the base paths.
In the top of the final frame Go Time's Trask reached on a fielder's choice, Jeff Oniel singled and Craig Melanson had a big double to drive in two to seal the win. Berlin City managed to score two more runs in the final frame when Joel Pinard and Deblois scored on an RBI double by Fortin. Final score 11-7. Don Hood got the win, Dan Croteau took the loss.
A reminder, the co-ed softball tournament action begins Thursday night at Libby's Field, starting at 5:45 p.m — three games are on tap.
