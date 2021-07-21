Hello to all.
By now many of you who are reading this know that I am stepping down as the sports editor of the Berlin Sun, effective immediately. If you didn’t know, now you do.
The sports’ writing gig started with a conversation between Rita Dube and myself at DD late in the fall of 2017, as she asked me “when are you going to apply for the vacant sports writing position at the Sun?”
I had never really thought much about it until Rita mentioned it and then after discussing it and praying about it with my wife Melinda, I decided to contact Barbara Tetreault and Mark Guerringue to talk about it in a more serious mode.
On Dec. 7, 2017, I sent in a letter of interest to the Sun and shortly after was hired, writing my first “Steve’s Sports Shorts” aka SSS, column on Jan. 9, 2018.
Since then I have written many sports teams game summaries, and did a slew of what I call, “personal human interest” stories as well as historical sports accounts and other little tidbits of information all relating, in particular, to local sports. I attempted to cover a variety of sports, from all high school sports, to remote control airplane clubs, motor cross and car races, hiking, biking, the Notre Dame arena collapse and other “different” stories. One could call me an investigative sports’ journalist of sorts, I guess.
Along the way I have met some truly remarkable individuals with distinguished and extraordinary sports careers, histories and stories, for sure.
There were opportunities to report on local championship teams, having to deal with shutdowns of schools and sports teams near the end of championship runs, having no spring sports and abbreviated seasons and modified regular season and playoff formats, but we managed to get through it all.
I have had so many various coaches, photographers, as well as athletic and recreation directors, carry and support me throughout by supplying me with the results, summaries, photos and quotes of the games, and all were especially vital during the restrictions of the past year and a half.
The editors of the Berlin and Conway Sun, particularly Lloyd Jones and early on Terry Leavitt, and others who helped out in so many other ways, were just tremendous as I learned the sports journalism and newspaper publishing process.
All the others are way too numerous to name but they and many of you know who they are. A heartfelt “thank you” goes out to them.
There is nothing negative to report on as to why I am stepping down as the part-time sports editor, other than to say other priorities in my life that I need to address a bit more.
I am leaving on a great note, and periodically you may see a special sports story on another famous local athlete, a former student/athlete who made the military a career or other stories of interest.
For any and all sports stories, game summaries and so forth, from here on in and until a new editor is hired, please send to william@berlindailysun.com and/or lloyd@conwaydailysun.com.
Thank you so much for allowing me to part of your morning coffee, lunch or late night reading time. Hopefully, it brought a little sunshine into your life as you followed the local sporting scene over the past three and one half years.
And finally, to all of you “Make it a good day!”
