Let's start with Berlin High School's first cross-country meet of the season against longtime rival Kennett, held at the Wheeler Track and Gaydo Field last Friday. The Mountaineer boy's team snuck by Kennett, 25-30, reminding everyone that the lower score wins in cross-country meets.
Berlin took the first two spots with Brody Day finishing No. 1 with a fine time of 18:49, followed by Brayden Landry at 19:01. Kennett had the next two positions, with Jace Arsenault (BHS) in at No. 5, in20:38.
With the sixth and seventh spots going to the visiting Eagles, Berlin maintained an 8-13 advantage, with lots at stake with the next two finishers. They belonged to locals Dave Young, who was eighth in 21:36, and Cole Ruediger, ninth in 21:41, which sealed the win for the team.
Other finishers for the Mountaineers included: Victor Morales, 11th, 21:54; Elijah Gilcris, 13th, 22:45; Jeremy Howry, 14th, 22:18; Max Bowman, 16th, 24:03; and Brennan Boewe, 22nd, 29:49.
Berlin Coach Bob Lord said, "The boys ran well and they will definitely improve as the season moves on.”
On the girl’s side of things, there were not enough Berlin or Gorham runners to contribute to a team score, with the visiting Kennett team winning, by forfeit, with its 16 runners.
Berlin got a tremendous run from Cora Treiss, who was a solid fourth overall in 24:57, and as Coach Lord explained, "A huge improvement from last year."
Gorham's Zoe Grondin finished in the fifth spot at 25:16. Two other Berlin runners competed with Alyssa Delafontaine, who was 18th in 29:42, "another great improvement,” according to Lord, and Candice Howry completing the race with courage and determination finishing with a time of 40:00.
Both teams will be at the Pittsburg-Canaan Invitational on Wednesday.
BERLIN FIELD HOCKEY
Nicki Arguin's field hockey team had two big wins this past week, both by 2-0 scores, the first against Littleton and later White Mountain Regional.
In their first win, if the figures I was given are correct, the only reason they didn't beat Littleton by double figures, was due to the unbelievable job Crusader goalie Emily Tholl did, with a 49 save night.
Berlin scored both of their goals in the first half when Cienna Langlois set Becca Pouliot up for the first one at 10:25, and the second one came with 6:02 remaining when Maddy Letarte got the ball on a corner to Pouliot on the far post, who promptly crossed to Langlois for the score. Mountaineer goalie Luma Berry faced no shots on goal, with her team coming up with 21 corners to none for Littleton.
The second win against White Mountain Regional was similar as both goals were scored in the first half, both off the stick of Emily Roy, at 12:56 and shortly after at 10:52. Langlois had a nice pass to Pouliot, who redirected to Roy on the right post for the first score.
The second one came when Mickailey Walsh passed to Kenna Balderama at the top of the circle, who took a shot that was quickly poked in by Roy, again on her favorite spot, the right post. Spartan goalie Fowler had 30 saves, Berlin goalie Berry one, while both teams had three corners each. Berlin's record is now at 2-1,and they hosted Laconia yesterday.
The BHS JV field hockey team won its game over White Mountain Regional 3-1, with Lacey Johnson scoring two goals and Hayleigh Cusson netting the other one. Good job girls!
BOY'S SOCCER
Tina Binette's Gorham boys’ soccer team netted its first victory of the season with a 5-1 win last week against Groveton. Cullen Anderson scored the first goal, assisted by Teagan Leclerc at 12 minutes of the first half and later, at 28 minutes, Seung Montanaro scored in the right corner of the net with a nifty cross pass from Brenden Saladino. Finally, Nolan York finished the first-half scoring with an unassisted goal at the 29-minute mark.
Second-half goals came off the feet of Saladino 15 minutes in, and York, again, at the 21-minute mark. Liam Cairns was credited with two saves, with Mike Cote seeing some second-half action between the pipes, while the Groveton goalie was busy with 11 saves. The Gorham defense did have to contend and successfully did so with 10 corners.
Coach "B" was quoted this way, "The boys did a beautiful job of 1 touch passing, opening lanes and putting themselves in numerous scoring opportunities.
Saturday, they lost 2-1 in a hard-fought game with Berlin. Its record stands at 1-2, with a rematch with Berlin this coming Saturday.
Speaking of the Berlin High boy's soccer team they opened up their season with two tension-filled, overtime games, both resulting in 2-1 wins, the first over Littleton and then over Gorham in the Gaydo Cup Homecoming game.
Littleton scored at the 44-minute mark to take a 1-0 lead that held up until at 79:38 Berlin's Carter Poulin took the ball down the sideline, got it to Ben Estrella, who slid the ball perfectly to Tyler Rousseau who beat the goalie through the five-hole. Then at 90:26, in the second overtime, Estrella from the 18-yard mark, carried the ball across and took a low rising shot that just nipped the fingertips of the goalie and found the back of the net for a thrilling win.
The Mountaineer's goalie Berlin's goalie Shaun Goyette had nine saves, and BHS had six corners.
Coach Tony Valliere said that, "We knew this would be a battle, especially since Littleton already had a game under their belt while we had not had any competition, for some of the players almost a year, for others since March. It was a great win for us especially this early in the season and a chance to build some team chemistry. We tried a few different things and also got to spotlight some of the younger players."
In the game against Gorham, Berlin's Brody Duquette opened up the scoring 15 minutes into the game. No more scoring took place until 15 minutes left in the game when Gorham's Cullen Anderson scored to tie things up and force overtime. The overtime session lasted 5 minutes when Tyler Rousseau broke through the defense, drew Liam Cairns out, and as he slid to attack Rousseau, he placed a beautiful ball across to Estrella for a wide-open, game-winning score. Cairns had 11 saves for Gorham while Hayden Poulin (no stats available at press time) played superbly in the nets for the Mountaineers.
Coach Valliere said, "This was a typical Gaydo Cup battle and I am proud of the team, especially the way they stay composed and focused going into the overtime. They took the previous game experience and applied it to this match. The result is what they worked for and deserved."
The 2-0 Berlin boys are scheduled to host Bishop Brady Tuesday.
The Gorham girl's soccer team lost to Berlin 2-0, a game in which Berlin scored both their goals in the first half.
Gorham Coach Chris Partenope said, "We had great ball movement especially in the second half, with two golden opportunities to score but we just couldn't find the back of the net. The kids worked hard and never gave up. Gorham goalie, Olivia O'Neil was credited with 6 saves. Next game for the 1-1-1 Huskies is in town, Tuesday at 4 p.m. vs Colebrook.
Berlin's victory over Gorham was its first of the year to go along with two losses. The Mountaineers will travel south to take on Bishop Brady Tuesday night.
NORTH COUNTRY HOCKEY LEAGUE
Just a reminder that the men's NCHL signups have begun and will continue through October with the draft to be held early in November. The easiest way to signup on line and to get further information is to Google North Country Hockey League and it should be the first site to come up.
