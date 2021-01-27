I want to remind all who follow local high school sports that the best way to keep up with the game and broadcast schedule is to go to NHIAA.org, and/or berlinbigteams for schedules and results, and to northeast sports network.com for broadcast dates. Everything is subject to change for sure.
Correction: everything happened so fast at the end of the Concord-Berlin girl's hockey game Saturday night that when Berlin-Gorham's Jillian Hallee scored against Concord, I erroneously reported in Tuesday's SSS that she had an end-to-end rush to score. She actually intercepted a pass near the blue line skated in on the left side and deposited the puck in the net as the buzzer sounded. The game was "over" by then and I was preparing my stats as I was working with Butch Ladd on NSN that I didn't see it. I assumed that happened because we are all so used to seeing her do that. I saw the replay after I wrote the story. But regardless it was still a "Halle highlight.”
The Berlin-Gorham boys’ hockey team opened up its season with two road wins, a 5-3 win over Laconia-Winnisquam-Inter-Lakes and a 3-1 win over Division I Bow.
In the season opener, L-W-I scored the first two goals and held that lead until later Landyn Croteau scored on a high glove-side shot with assists going to Ben Estrella and Griffin Melanson. Three minutes later Melanson scored on a backhander through a screen, that was set-up by Estrella to tie things up.
Berlin-Gorham scored again on a power play when Michael Cote, one of six freshmen who saw action that night, scored his first varsity goal off a pretty backdoor centering pass from Tyler Rousseau to give the Mountaineers the lead. Carter Poulin set that goal up initially with a pass to Rousseau.
About halfway through the third period the hosts made things interesting again when they scored to tie it up at three apiece. But at 11:49 Rousseau scored his first goal of the season, and what proved to be the game-winner, off a nice breakaway pass from Brody Duquette.
With 30 seconds left in the game, Rousseau intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and cruised in alone to score an empty-netter to seal the win for Berlin-Gorham. The winners had 30 shots on goal, while their own Anthony Pizzuto had 20 saves.
Obviously B-G Coach Mike Poulin was pleased with the win, but did say, "We had a slow start which was expected after no pre-season and most of the guys hadn't been in a game-situation since March 11, 2020 (a game we all remember when they beat John Stark-Hopkinton in the semifinals).”
Mike went on to say, "Overall we got contributions from all the team and finished the game much better than we started."
Game 2, came against Bow, had the Mountaineer's Tyler Rousseau scoring the first two. The first was assisted by Brayden Riendeau and Mike Cote, and was a low, hard blocker-side goal, and No. 2 was on a power-play with Estrella distributing a centering pass to Rousseau, who was perfectly positioned in the slot and made no mistake.
The last goal came early in the final period when Dom Paradis took a pass from Griffin Melanson and hit the back of the net with a beautiful low glove-side shot to give B-G the 3-0 lead.
About halfway through the period Bow scored its lone goal to make it a 3-1 game. The Bow goalie was credited with 20 saves, while freshman Kolin Melanson made his varsity debut a good one with a 22-save effort to help carry his team to victory.
Coach Poulin was quick to say, "This game was much different from our first one as we were much more crisp and maintained a better pace from start to finish. We rolled three lines, so we still had our legs in the third period. I was impressed with the freshman group as they are getting better with each shift, and that will help out with lots of games coming up in a short amount of time."
Berlin High School's Cora Treiss competed in a 5K skate race at White Mountain Regional High School last Friday and did herself proud, finishing in sixth place out of 24 competitors. Cora's time was 18:32.6, which was 2:35.8 off the pace of the first place finisher, Molly Ellison of Kearsarge,15:56.8.
The Berlin High boys’ basketball team lost its first two games of the season, to White Mountains Regional 58-30 and then to Gorham 47-38.
In the game vs the Regional, Coach Jared Lauze said, "I felt we played well for our first game, as we had some good looks at the hoop but just didn't finish and we struggled defensively. Our shooters are much-improved since last year and a few big men should help us as the season progresses."
Jeremyiah Dow had eight points, followed by Shaun Goyette and Kameron Huntoon with six each for Berlin. WMRHS had three guys scoring in double figures.
In the Gorham game, things were close throughout and Berlin actually held a slim 19-17 lead at halftime before being outscored 30-19 in the second half. Freshman Hayden Poulin had 13 points and Dow had seven to lead the Mountaineers.
Coach Lauze pointed out that Gorham's "Anthony Friske had a monster game,” scoring 32 points to lead the Huskies’ charge. He added: "It was a tough outing for us as the game was close the entire way but we didn't play well enough on both ends of the court to win. We had way too many turnovers, no patience on offense and basically got outplayed and out-hustled by Gorham."
The Berlin High girls’ basketball team rebounded from a tough loss at Colebrook to overtake Inter-Lakes on Monday 48-22.
Berlin played a fast-paced game and had a substantial 30-7 lead at halftime, then added to that with an 18-15 second half advantage to win going away. Kenna Baldarrama scored 20, followed closely by Mak Peare with 13. Kelly McCormick had six points, Madison Cusson and Alexa Goulet four points each and Kyra Woodward with one.
Coach Don Picard said, "After our loss to Colebrook, we began to work on a faster pace in practice, with full-court pressure and better transition basketball and it paid off in the win. The concepts are there, now we need to simply keep working and improving".
In Berlin-Gorham girl's hockey action from last week, Berlin lost to St. Thomas 3-0. Coach Craig Bartoli mentioned that “You could tell it was our first game of the season with a lot of rust out there. We were unable to create any offense and on a positive note, Freshman Olivia Oneil had 27 saves, including one on a breakaway."
In the 5-4 overtime loss to Concord last week the game proved much different than Berlin's 6-1 loss later to the same team. After a scoreless first period both teams scored twice in the second period. Becca Pouliot scored B-G first goal with assists going to Abby Blais (first varsity assist) and Maya Wedge.
Later, Sidney Chapman put the puck in the net with help from Mickailey Walsh and Grace Bradley. Third period action was similar to number 2 as both teams scored 2 goals apiece again. Pouliot got her second goal with the assist going to Walsh and finally Walsh lit the lamp with Chapman assisting. Concord scored the game winner at 1:01 of the overtime period. Saves by both goalies were close with B-G Lumanita Berry stopping 13 shots while Concord's Lily Hillsgrove had 12.
Other scores: Gorham boys lost to Groveton 60-31 and WMHRS 46-30, plus their 47-38 win over Berlin.
The Gorham girls lost to Littleton 42-24 and Woodsville 42-21.
