A tip of the hat goes out to Berlin High School's Nordic skier Cora Treiss who participated in the New Hampshire State Championships at Great Glen Trails last Thursday. She finished 18th out of 58 of the top Division III racers in the Granite State with a time of 14:12.4.
As her coach, Rick Treiss shared with me, "It was a ski-a-thon format, which consists of two stages, the first one involving the classic technique and upon finishing the course, the athletes immediately transition into freestyle or skate portion of the race. This stage includes an equipment transfer that is on the clock."
Rick went on to say, "I was very pleased with the outcome of both races and Cora's 18th place finish in the classic race secured the privilege of her representing BHS at the Meet of Champions."
We're also pleased with her awesome performance. The Meet of Champions puts all of the top skiers in all divisions in the state against each other, quite the prestigious event.
That 7.5K freestyle MOC race is scheduled for this Tuesday at Proctor Academy. Good for you Cora and best wishes for much success in that race!
Meanwhile, Saturday night at the Notre Dame Arena, the Berlin-Gorham boys’ hockey team defeated the Plymouth-Kearsarge Cats 6-2 in the preliminary round of the Division III hockey tournament.
Despite the score, the visitors were in the game until early into the third period. B-G scored first when at 6:36, defenseman Jonah Berthiaume sent a pass off the right-wing boards to a flying Brody Duquette, who sent a perfectly placed shot from just inside the blue line high and to the glove side of the Cat's goalie that found an opening to give the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead.
That would stand until the 2:09 mark of the second period when P-K tied things up. Ninety seconds later, B-G's Griffin Melanson took a shot with the rebound coming right to Jamison Walsh, who made no mistake, as he deposited it into the back of the net to give his team another lead, at 2-1. Eleven seconds later the Cats tied it up again at 2 apiece.
Then something one doesn't see that often happened with the Mountaineers. While killing a penalty, they scored two unanswered short-handed goals against the Cats to take a 4-2 lead. The first one came with 27 seconds gone on the Cat's power-play when Griffin Melanson scored an unassisted goal to fire everyone up. That goal ultimately was the game-winner but the hosts weren’t finished.
Duquette scored his second goal of the game with a very nice set up by defenseman Carter Poulin. The second period ended with the Mountaineers up 4-2.
Third period action saw some questionable physical contact and calls, as well as a few players going down, mainly P-K, along with a stick to the helmet of a B-G player, no call, and a couple of penalties being called, all on B-G. Actually, despite all of those calls going against the hosts, including a 5-minute major on Griffin Melanson, the Mountaineers did not give up and scored a third short-handed goal at the 11:18 mark when freshmen Cam Pake got the puck to Jamison Walsh to deflected it into the net for a 5-2 lead.
Not done yet, Brayden to Riendeau got into the scoring column, when he dumped the puck from his spot on the right wing, diagonal to the further dasher, where Tyler Rousseau was headed. Rousseau got to the puck passed it back to Riendeau who after his pass had made a bee-line to the net, took the pass from Rousseau and dented the net for the sixth and final goal of the game, to secure the win.
Berlin-Gorham outshot Plymouth-Kearsarge 28-23.
Another freshman, goalie Kolin Melanson, stopped 21 shots, many in spectacular fashion, including one off his face mask. He also took a pretty good hit on a collision near the net. Because of his play, he was selected as the WMCC player of the game. Hats off to Walsh and Duquette also for scoring four of the six goals for B-G.
The Mountaineers should have had a few power-play opportunities based on some penalties that were not called, and didn't get one until there were 30 seconds left in the game but as Coach Mike Poulin said, "Scoring three short-handed goals is always a plus" (and not something you see every day).
He added, "I was certainly pleased with the freshman group of Jamo Walsh, Cam Pake, Michael Cote and Kolin Melanson as they played very well in their first career playoff game. The great thing is we won and now move on to play Lebanon tomorrow night, Wednesday, at 4:15 p.m. at the Everett Arena in Concord."
All the action can be seen and heard of NSN.
The Berlin-Gorham girl's hockey team gave it their best effort in playoff action, losing to Hanover last Friday night in Lebanon 5-1. Interestingly, the Marauders, with a 10-1 regular-season record, scored three goals in the first period, one early at 28 seconds, one at 5:53 and the third at 14:52.7, to kind of set the stage and seal the win. One of those goals was a deflection off a B-G player, but from then on the visiting Mountaineers played pretty even with the high-scoring, physically superior hosts, on both ends of the ice. No scoring took place in the second period with missed opportunities for both teams.
Third period action saw Abby Blais give B-G some life with a pretty goal early, at 1:18, assisted by Mickailey Walsh to narrow the gap to 3-1 but Hanover scored a goal at 6:58 and added the final goal at 14:23.5, to virtually end things with a 5-1 win.
Both goalies faced an equal number of shots, with Oliver O'Neil doing a superb job between the pipes for B-G. This loss ended the Mountaineer's season and advances the hosts to the next level of Division I hockey playoffs on Tuesday in the Frozen for at Everett Arena in Concord.
Berlin-Gorham ended up at 4-8-1, but we should not be judging the season based solely on wins and losses but by the effort, the Mountaineers made, despite the many obstacles they faced throughout the season. And remember, in this playoff game, Hanover, who B-G lost to in the regular season by a 3-1 score, is a perennial powerhouse and was superior in all facets of the game, but it did not stop the Mountaineers from skating hard throughout the contest. Congratulations go out to the entire team and coaches Craig Bartoli and Scott Turmel.
Coach Bartoli reflected on the game and the season with this: "The kids worked extremely hard all year-long. Even though losing to Hanover was not what we wanted, the girls showed a lot of heart. We played only the top teams in Division I and were in every game.”
He added: “Our seniors, Sophia Shoenbeck, Grace Bradley, Mickailey Walsh and Becca Pouliot, along with manager Aubree Poirier will all be missed but there is a bright future with returning players and some good players coming up."
To add to that, almost every school in the division with a few exceptions are true Division I schools and with several cooperative arrangements. Berlin-Gorham are Division 3 and 4 schools, so the fact that the Mountaineers "held their own" in the only division for girls hockey says much about the kid's desires and work ethics and the dedication of the coaching staff.
The Gorham girl's basketball team advanced to the quarterfinals in Division 4 basketball with a win over Profile and then lost to a very strong Littleton team 50-11 to end their season. No details were available at press time.
Make it a great day Steve and Kathie Schofield and Guid and Audrey Albert!
