Of a special note, I happened to "bump into” a couple of my former students and student/athletes at Berlin High from back in the 1980s, brothers Brian and Peter Donovan. It was so great to see them and have what I would call a "very pleasant and thoroughly enjoyable conversation.” Many of us see Peter around and about the community but I haven't seen Brian for several years so it was special to catch up with him!!
The 2021 local high school regular season winter sports schedule is complete with New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs having started Monday night for boy's basketball.
The Gorham boy's basketball team was at Groveton Monday night for their preliminary round game and the Berlin boys entertained White Mountain Regional. Results were not known as of press time.
Meanwhile, the Gorham girls’ basketball team lost its last regular-season game to Lisbon 40-22, and scheduled to play Tuesday night, hosting Profile in the Division IV preliminary round.
The Berlin girls’ basketball team is also slated for playoff action when the Mountaineers host White Mountain Regional Tuesday night in the opening round of the Division III tournament.
Other upcoming games in playoff action to note will have the Berlin-Gorham girls’ hockey team traveling Tuesday night to take on Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge, game time is 6 p.m.
The Berlin-Gorham boys’ hockey team is slated to entertain Kearsarge-Plymouth on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Finally, the Mountaineers' Unified basketball team is scheduled to play the winner of the Newfound-Belmont game (slated for this Friday at 5 p.m. in Bristol) on Monday, March 8, at 5 p.m. in Berlin.
The B-G girls’ hockey team lost a tough game to the same team it will play in the first round of the playoffs, Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge, 3-2 in overtime, on the Raider’s home ice on Feb. 24.
L-S-K took a 1-0 lead before B-G's Ava Bartoli's end-to-end rush followed by a goal tied it up.
The Raiders went ahead 2-1, but Mickailey Walsh, with an assist to Bartoli, knotted things up again. The game went into overtime and even though as Coach Craig Bartoli stated, "We were all over them in overtime, outshooting them 7-1 but couldn't find a way to finish,” the hosts found a way to finish, scoring the winning goal in the OT session.
Lumanita Berry had a great game, finishing with 25 saves in goal.
Final comments from Coach "B" included, "We need to find a way to step up since the playoffs are quickly coming up. Even though our record doesn't show it, we are in every game and anything can happen come playoffs."
Saturday, the Mountaineers entertained Kingswood and had an easy time of it, outscoring the Knights 9-2, while also outshooting them 27-7.
Scoring came often and early with the hosts netting all of their goals in the first two periods, five in the first and four in the second. First-year player Paige Pouliot scored her first career goal just 12 seconds into the first period with assists going to her older sister, Becca and Tiah Turmel. Paige went on to score two more goals for a hat trick, all in the opening period, with help from Ava Bartoli and Myah Henry, and later from Bartoli and Becca (again).
Not to be done, in between those goals Becca scored a goal with Henry and Paige assisting. The other goal came off the stick of Henry with Turmel and Mickailey Walsh assisting.
Kingswood had a power-play goal in third period, which ended after 15 minutes with B-G up big 5-1.
Period two action was again dominated by the Mountaineers, although Kingswood did score an early goal to make it 5-2, but B-G took over with four goals of their own.
Bartoli scored an unassisted goal; Sophia Shoenbeck had one, Turmel assisting; Kadence Gendron had one, assisted by Hayleigh Cusson and Abby Blais; and finally, Henry and Cusson setup Turmel for the final goal.
No scoring took place in the final frame. Olivia O'Neil tended the net and got the win for B-G.
I hope I got all of the goals and assists correct as things were pretty busy in the scoring booth during the first two periods. I am sure there had to be some players other than Pouliot who scored their first varsity goal.
B-G finished the regular season with a record of 3-7-1, with only two games (Concord 6-1 and Bishop Guertin 8-3) where they were outplayed. Of the remaining five games they lost, three were by one goal and the other two by a total of five.
The Berlin-Gorham boys’ hockey team tied Lebanon-Stevens-Mt. Royal 2-2 last Wednesday on the road. L-S-MR scored first, B-G tied it up on a goal by Mike Cote, assisted by Griffin Melanson and Brody Duquette.
The hosts went ahead 2-1, but late in the game, Carter Poulin scored the tying goal, with help from Brayden Riendeau.
Kolin Melanson had 25 stops, and as Coach Mike Poulin said, "had a great game and made several key stops that changed the game."
Mike went on to say, "Brody Duquette and Brady Poulin filled in on defense and played great, as did Keija Morton at forward. It was a fast-paced game and we had our chances to finish (as evidenced by their 35 shots on goal!). Lebanon is a great well-coached team with some speed."
Saturday night the Mountaineers got to play the Raiders again at the Nurcar Notre Dame Arena where they were defeated 4-2.
Lebanon came out firing on all cylinders and scoring early, 2:16 of the first period to take a 1-0 lead but Berlin’s Tyler Rousseau scored an unassisted goal to knot things at 1-1.
At 13:47 of the first period, B-G let up enough to allow L-S-MR not only to score a go-ahead goal but a short-handed one at that, and then less than two minutes later they scored again to go up 3-1.
There was no scoring in the second period, but the hosts had numerous scoring chances, outshooting the Raiders 13-5 while hitting the post twice.
Berlin-Gorham made things close again at 3-2 when Rousseau scored a beautiful goal with help from Brayden Riendeau and Jonah Berthiaume, but a Lebanon breakaway resulted in another goal to put the visitors up 4-2.
The final three goals by the Raiders were the results of breakdowns and errant passes on the part of the locals, that the Raiders took advantage of.
B-G outshot L-S-MR 35-22, but Hunter Robb was up for the task and kept them at bay for most of the game. Anthony Pizzuto and Kolin Melanson shared goaltending duties for the now 11-2-1 Mountaineers, with both of those losses and the tie coming at the hands of this team.
Fortunately, B-G is in a different region for the NHIAA playoffs and won't have to face Lebanon until later, depending on what happens in the early rounds. By the way, senior members of the B-G hockey team were honored before the game: Craig Diaz, Austin Cornish, Adam Hodgdon, Tyler Rousseau and Dom Paradis. Congratulations to those five members.
The Berlin High girls’ basketball team lost to a strong (8-2) Littleton club Thursday night in Berlin, 47-23.
Coach Don Picard had some keys to the game, including rebounding, taking care of the ball and improved shooting and for two periods they did that, but in two other quarters, they were not so successful. The Mountaineers were outscored in those first and fourth periods by a 29-2 margin and that spelled trouble. The middle periods had the hosts ahead by a 21-18 margin.
Rayna Bourbeau led her team in scoring with seven points, followed closely by Kyra Woodward with six, who was also was very tenacious on defense and on the boards. Makenna Peare had five points, four points came from Madison Cusson and Kelly McCormick chipped in with two.
Littleton scoring was highlighted by Olivia Corrigan's 14, including a pair of three-pointers, Hannah Brown added 10 and Lauren McGee, eight, also with two threes.
Berlin's unified basketball finished its regular season with a nice 54-34 win over Kennett. Kolbe Delafontaine had another monster game with 20 points followed by Randy Bergeron with eight points; six points apiece for Roger Belanger and Chris Trask; four points coming from Ross Belanger, Felix Frechette and Jeremy Howry and two points from Candice Howry.
Coach Karen Turgeon said, "The team played well and continue to make each other look good. This team is getting a better understanding of what unified basketball is all about. And that is looking past oneself and thinking of others. I am very proud of them and we are all looking forward to the upcoming tournament."
Karen went on to say that, "Only six teams opted to play in the NHIAA tournament and we will play the winner of the Newfound-Belmont game, on Monday, March 8 at 5 p.m. Those teams have some very talented and athletic ‘partners’ that we will have to contend with but we will be practicing hard this week on boxing out, and movement without the ball to hopefully create some open shots. We are all looking forward to playing in 'the second season.’”
Best wishes for much success in the upcoming open-tournament. Cheer on your favorite team and watch them on NSN.
