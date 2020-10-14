Here is an update of all the scores, records and upcoming games from local high school action this past week:
The Berlin High boys’ soccer team (6-2 in Division III) lost a hard-fought 1-0 game to Pittsburg-Canaan (4-1 in Division IV), while the Berlin girls (2-6 in Division III) lost to P-C (2-3 in Division IV) in soccer 2-1. Both teams were scheduled to play White Mountain Wednesday night (results not known as of press time), and then the boys will play Kennett on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Berlin cross-country running team had a meet scheduled for Tuesday at White Mountain Regional, then is slated to host Kennett High on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Both Gorham soccer teams were scheduled to play Wednesday night against Profile (results not known as of press time). The boys (1-4) are slated to host Pittsburg-Canaan (4-1) on Friday at 4 p.m.
Nicole Arguin's Berlin High field hockey team (6-3 in Division III) won two games, besting White Mountains (2-3-1) 2-0 and then outscoring (1-7) Newport 3-1.
The Mountaineers scored a goal in each half, beginning with one at 12:3, when Becca Pouliot sent a nice pass to Kelly McCormick, who passed to Cienna Langlais at the stroke line, that she scored on. The final goal came at 1:05 of the second half when Emily Roy took the ball down the right wing, crossed to Pouliot, who centered the ball to Langlais for the final score.
Luma Berry had a very quiet night between the pipes with no saves, while Jen Fowler had 30 saves, 15 per half for the Spartans. The locals also had 13 corners to 3 for White Mountains.
In the Newport game, first-half action saw no scoring but there was plenty of offense as Berlin's goalie Berry had 17 saves, while Kelsey Wheeler turned away 14 shots. Berlin out-cornered Newport 7-5.
Second half action saw the visitors score first at the 4:01 mark, but Berlin answered shortly after when at 6:48 Kenna Balderrama passed to Langlais, who dished off to Pouliot for the tying score.
After that, it was all Mountaineers with two more goals, one at 8:34 on a corner when Pouliot inserted the ball to Balderrama, who crossed to Langlais for the actual winning goal.
With 21 ticks left in the match, Kelly McCormick got the ball to Langlais at the top of the circle, who promptly dished it off to Pouliot on the post and she made not mistake, scoring the third and final goal to give Berlin the 3-1 win.
Both goalies were busy with Berlin's Berry stopping 30 shots and Newport's Wheeler with 29, while Newport also had an edge in corners, 12-10.
Berlin will have a rematch with Newport on Friday at noon.
Back in the day, the circus people coined a phrase, "the show must go on" whenever there was an incident that might disrupt, stop or delay the show. The phrase helped to keep the patrons calm and reassured that the show would go on no matter what.
Such it is with cross-country running as evidenced by the meet that was held Tuesday in Whitefield, with drenching rain all day and treacherous conditions. But the show went on with Coach Bob Lord's Berlin High team again dominating the field.
Brody Day continued to run extremely well, finishing first with a time of 19:33, followed by Brayden Landry, second in 20:22.
Jace Arsenault was fourth overall in 21:55, followed by Gorham's Colby Goudreau, sixth, 22:34; Elijah Gilcris and Cole Ruediger, who were seventh and eighth in 22:36 and Victor Morales and Dave Young, finished ninth and 10th in 23:20.
Gorham's Zoe Grondin was the top female finisher in 23:24.
Berlin's Alyssa Delafontaine finished in 27:32, followed by teammate Candice Howry in 2:41.
Berlin is scheduled to finish its regular season on Saturday hosting a meet with Kennett High at 10 a.m.
The Berlin Recreation Department is in full swing with a FUN (Friends Understanding Needs) program, which is a free and meets every Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. A "Weekend Workout for Body, Mind and Soul" is open to any and all students from grade 6-12, and will run on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
They also have a "Learn to Bowl" activity for grades 6-12 kids which will start on Oct. 19 and runs every Monday until Nov. 30 from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Berlin Bowling Center.
The ever popular "Recreation Hockey Development" program will soon begin. Registration can be done through the recreation department anytime and there will be a special registration from 5-7:30 p.m., on Oct. 22, at the Berlin Recreation Department.
The program begins on Nov. 7. Call the Berlin Recreation Department at (603) 752-2010 for further information on any of these programs.
It was great to see a nice picture on the front page of last week's Sun letting us know that former Berlin High School student/athlete Holly Sullivan has been hired as a full-time, certified police officer in Gorham — congratulations Holly and welcome back to the area!
