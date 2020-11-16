A good day to all!
Today I am going to focus on some very special people who recently passed away. These people were influential in the lives of many others, and they were not only "good people" but were connected to the local sport's world.
Richard Bradley passed away just last week at the age of 91. Here are very abbreviated highlights of information gathered from his obituary. Dick grew up in Watertown, Mass., where he graduated from Watertown High School after a stellar career as a student-athlete. He was an all-around athlete, which led eventually to being inducted in his high school's hall of fame in 1992, but his specialty was as a goalie in ice hockey.
That skill and his academics helped to land him at Boston University where he was a star goalie for the Terriers and where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in science. His goalie career did not end there as he played on the 1952 U.S. Olympic hockey team and even spent a little time as a backup goalie for the Boston Bruins, and later with the famed Berlin Maroons.
Dick was a true patriot as evidenced by his military service in the U. S. Marine Corp where he was a captain. In 1952, he married the love of his life, Joan, and it wasn't too long after that together they moved to Berlin where he taught science and coached hockey at the BHS until 1966. I was in the Berlin School system towards the tail end of his tenure there.
The hockey story surrounding Dick Bradley is certainly for another day and very, very extensive, as he had a tremendous influence of many local hockey programs and players involved as well as the education community he served. He led BHS to a championship win over local rival Notre Dame High School for the first time while coaching.
His career in education is also very extensive as he was a highly-respected educator, mentor and coach wherever he went. In 2013, thanks to the work of Berlin's historian Walter Nadeau, he was elected to the Legends of Hockey as a Builder of the Sport
of Hockey. Just recently Dick lost his wife Joan after 66 years of marriage. They leave behind four children and six grandchildren. For a more complete obituary refer to perrykimdat.com.
Lucille Nolin also recently passed away and she was connected through sports and education via her marriage to Russell Nolin. I first met Mrs. Nolin when I was in the eighth-grade, since her hubby began teaching at the famed West Milan Junior High that year. All of the guys in that class had crushes on the young, beautiful and charming Mrs. Nolin. We particularly liked it when we had special events at the school and our teacher would bring her along. She was not only all of the above but she took an interest in us and what went on at that little school next to the Emery Farm, the store and the cemetery.
Mrs. Nolin continued to support local education and her husband as he moved on eventually to bigger and better things down the road a bit in Berlin. Over the years, I became a colleague of Mr. Nolin's as a teacher at Berlin Junior High and was still blessed and fortunate to see her occasionally around and about the school and sports scenes. Time moved on as did the Nolins and I lost contact with them and was saddened to hear of Lucille's passing. A fine and wonderful woman and person for sure!
A friend to many, including me, and certainly a rabid sports' fan, particularly hockey, Bobby Rousseau also passed away recently. Bobby was a first-class meat cutter and he cut up many of the Enman Farm beef critters back in the day. Even though we were rival hockey fans, him the Canadians, me the Bruins, we did not let that spoil our friendship.
Later, we connected through hockey again, this time playing senior hockey together and spending much time after the games talking hockey history in Berlin, which he had a great memory for. Bobby spent lots of time sharing stories about his son Tyler, who he loved, cherished and "bragged about" with good reason, too, and was so proud of. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and many friends at the loss of Bobby Rousseau, he will be missed for sure.
My heartfelt condolences and sympathy go out to all of the families of Mr. Bradley, Mrs. Nolin and Bobby Rousseau as well as a former student, David Coulombe, who all left us just this past week. Paul Horning of Green Bay Packer fame also passed away.
And Sunday night, the patriarch of the Enman Family, Dad Don, went to his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior, at the age of 99 years, 10 months and 15 days. Dad chose to leave St. Vincent Nursing and Rehab Center to spend the last five weeks of his life here at the family farm homestead, under the watchful eyes of family, friends, hospice and home healthcare.
He and Mom, Erma are part of the reason I have always enjoyed sports and writing. We were blessed to have him here and in the end as the late Paul Letarte's message was during his battle with cancer that has carried on with us is "No regrets.” We have none!
Also, a long time dairy acquaintance and friend of my Dad's, Lionel Roy of Berlin Dairy Bar Fame passed away.
Condolences to all.
Finally make it a great day, love your family, pick the brains of the elder people in your midst and cherish the memories they share with you and pass them on.
Thank you for your service, cousin Mitchell Young —USMC!
