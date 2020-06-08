Former Berlin High School student/athlete Nick Fodor recently graduated from the U. S. Navy Officer Training Command in Rhode Island, was commissioned an ensign and is now stationed onboard the USS Cowpens (CG-63) home ported in San Diego, Calif. The Cowpens is a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser (built, by the way at the Bath Iron Works). Nick is the son on Mike and Tina Fodor. (COURTESY PHOTO)