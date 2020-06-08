The Berlin Middle-High School Athletic Department recently held its annual Senior Athletic Awards' Ceremony and due to the large number of awards and a time limit, they will be included in this Thursday's edition of SSS in the Sun.
Last Thursday, there was an article in the Sun that highlighted the "Nansen Ski Jump looks to raise money through the N. H. Gives" event, for the continuing restoration project for the jump. The fundraising event takes place beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 and ends at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, June 10.
Scott Halvorson asked me to forward this site to all of you readers who are interested and able to help out with a financial contribution. Here it is: tinyurl.com/y8ohh8nv. Log on and do what you can to help this worthwhile cause. Thank you!
Everyone is still anxious to find out when (if at all) summer athletics/programs will be allowed to begin and under what guidelines, as we move into near the middle of June. I understand what it going on and appreciate the caution with the pandemic, but it still saddens me to drive by our beautiful athletic fields in the North Country and see them empty. At least the grass is getting a chance to grow without wear and tear, but I would rather see a worn out field from use than a perfectly manicured field with absolutely no use.
The local Babe Ruth baseball program, and co-ed softball teams and playground activities are on hold for now. The modified pitch softball league opened play Monday night.
To give everyone a perspective on spring and summer sports participation, I researched sports' participation numbers from the 2018-19 High School Athletic Participation Survey and the NCAA Sports' Sponsorship and Participation Rate Report among others sites and found some interesting statistics.
Little League and Cal Ripken baseball and softball leagues have nearly 3,500,000 playing those games. There were approximately 482,740 high school baseball players, 36,000, college players; softball players — high school — 362,038, college — 20,419; lacrosse (combined female/male) — high school —123,452, college — 27,055; tennis — high school — 348,750, college — 16,381; track and field — high school — 1,093,621, college —59,240.
I am not even adding in summer sports' camps, adult sports' programs, biking, go-kart racing, motor cross racing, swimming and other outdoor summer events.
If my math is correct, that equals 6,069,696 spring and summers sports' participants who have been sitting idly inside since March. Somehow, someway, sometime soon it is time to get people out in the sunshine, exercising, enjoying themselves, communicating effectively with others and building up a good immune system. That is one man's opinion.
A while back I challenged local goaltenders to respond to some questions I had for them and did get some nice responses from a few and I am still working on their unique stories that I will share with you very soon.
Have a great day Norm Richards!
