Check your calendar — as you do, realize it is already May 18 and the high school local spring sports' season is quickly coming to a close with next week marking the end of the regular season and I assume playoffs to begin the week of May 31. Stay tuned for those schedules to be out by the middle of next week.
It was a busy two days for the Gorham High school softball team on the road as it played two extra innings, en route to a 11-10 loss to Colebrook, before splitting a doubleheader at Groveton, winning Game No. 1, 14-6, before losing the nightcap, 12-4.
In that 11-10 loss, Colebrook opened the scoring with a run in the first but Gorham came back with seven runs in the top of the second before the Mohawks put a four-spot on the scoreboard in the thirrd and one run in the fourth to narrow the gap to 7-6.
The Huskies scored three more in the fifth inning to give them a bit more breathing room 10-6. But Colebrook chipped away at the four-run lead, with three in the sixth and one in the home-half of the seventh to tie it up. Both teams were scoreless until the bottom of the ninth when the hosts scored that one run to complete the walk-off win.
After the trip back to Gorham that night, the Huskies hopped back on the bus the next day to play two five-inning games at Groveton. In Game 1, which was close early on as Gorham held a slim 5-4 lead after one and still up by one, at 6-5, after two innings.
In the fourth inning, Gorham scored three more, two on a home run by winning pitcher Bryanna Poirier, before exploding for five more runs in the fifth to win going away. Poirier got the win, going the distance in addition to helping her own cause with the homer, was aided on a nice play at third by Sarah Godin on a hard line drive that she snagged and was able to double up the runner on first.
Game 2 definitely, as Coach Chris Partenope shared, “Showed that fatigue had set in with the nine inning game the day before, and a five-inning first game, plus we did not adapt very well to the new pitcher Groveton had."
The Huskies scored two runs in the first inning and a run each in the third and fourth innings but that is all they had to show from an offensive perspective. Poirier pitched three innings, for 17 innings in two days, with Olivia O'Neal finishing up the Groveton game with two innings in relief.
Numerous Huskies were in the mix when it came to offensive output, including Poirer's two-run home run — she also was on base a number of times including three base on balls; Madi Buteau had three singles and a triple and a walk; and Godin had three hits and two walks.
Emma Bernier, contributed two big hits and a walk; Halery Desilets was hard to pitch to as she drew three walks; and Jess Burton had two key hits — a double and triple — in that last game.
O'Neal was also on base a number of times, including a double and a two walks; Zoe Grondin came through with a couple of key singles; and Amber Walker had two walks. According to the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association standings, Gorham now stands at 4-4.
Berlin High's Julia Coulombe pitched a superb game, giving up just one hit in five innings in the Mountaineer's 17-0 road win over Division II Kennett High last week. Along with the one hit allowed, she struck out seven batters and was always around the plate giving up only one free pass.
Teammate Aeris Costine came in in the sixth inning in relief and did her job to preserve the shutout.
On the offensive end of things, the Mounties collected eight hits, two apiece, came off the bats Ava Bartoli, Grace Bradley Jill Hallee and Kenna Balderrama. The big hit of the game was a towering long grand slam by Balderrama.
"It was a very good performance by the girls today with great pitching, error-free ball and the girls hit a lot of balls real hard," Coach Rollie Poirier said. "Hopefully we can continue to play this way as we head down the stretch."
Latest reports have the Mountaineers at 6-3 in Division 3.
Berlin High baseball got back on the winning track with a 7-6 win over Kennett on Wednesday after losing to the Eagles on May 10 by a 5-3 score. The Mountaineers stand at 6-4.
In the loss on Monday, Carter Poulin toed the mound for the Mountaineers. Despite the fact that Poulin pitched six innings of solid baseball, he was out-dueled by Kennett hurler Parker Coleman, who held the Mountaineers to just four hits.
On Wednesday, the Eagles and Mountaineers battled again, this time at Memorial Field. Both teams struggled at times, especially on the pitcher’s mound, as an unbelievable seven balks were called in the contest between the two teams (three for Berlin, four for Kennett). Unfortunately for the Eagles, a late balk in the bottom of the sixth inning led to the Mountaineers tying the game, before eventually taking a lead they would not surrender.
Carter Poulin led the way offensively, going 3-4 with an RBI, while Tyler Rousseau chimed in with a 2-4 showing at the plate and three RBIs. Kolin Melanson started the game on the hill for the Mountaineers and pitched five innings, before giving way to Kam Huntoon, who was able to shut down the Eagles in the final two frames, earning the victory.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to host the Gorham Huskies on Wednesday before a rematch with Division III rival White Mountains Regional High School on Friday.
The Mountaineers coaching staff continues to stay optimistic as the team moves into the final stretch of the regular season.
“Pitching has been a strong suit for us and will need to continue to be moving forward,” said Coach Dan Mackin. “All of the guys who have been asked to do a job on the mound have risen to the occasion, and even in defeat have shown a lot of moxie out there. Offensively, we feel we are just starting to hit our stride, as we continue to improve day in and day out.”
Berlin High softball upped its record to 6-3, with a big 17-0 advantage over Kennett; Gorham baseball now stands at 4-3, with a 16-7 win over Groveton. Berlin's track and field team was at it this weekend also.
The Berlin High girl's tennis team has been on a short break and will resume action this week.
I have heard that the Cal Ripken baseball season is soon to begin, or maybe already has started, 8-and-under Farm League games have started. The Gorham Men’s Softball, the Co-Ed Softball and Women's Softball leagues will all be starting very shortly.
Races in Groveton have begun, as have the motor-cross bike races in Maine. As a reminder to all of the league officials. I would love to be able to keep the public informed of game summaries and news of the leagues, but cannot do that unless you inform me of them. Due to space restraints, I can't write full stories of each game, but short highlights/summaries will work and be much appreciated.
A tip of the hat goes out to Gorham and Berlin High student/athletes Wyatt Deblois, Tyler Rousseau and Aubrey Poirier for their 1-2-3 finishes in the recently held welding competition. All three of those kids are active in numerous school-related things, including sports, academics and community things. Good job!
Make it a good day, Mike "Stump" Legere and Diane Gorham. You two made my day with a great visit on Monday!
