The Gorham Co-Ed Adult softball league is drawing closer to the end of this season with tournament action taking place last Thursday to determine the final two teams. The No. 3 seeded Bombers came from a 9-0 deficit, and later an 11-8 disadvantage to score 4 unanswered runs late to stun and defeat No. 1 Mane Reflections, while game two had No. 2 Mary's Pizza squeaking by and eliminating No. 4 Fortin Burner 11-8.
That set up an elimination game between the top two teams in the league, with Mane Reflections winning that game 5-3, over Mary's Pizza.
The results of those games set up the finals, which will have the No. 3 and undefeated Bombers playing the top seeded Mane Reflections on Thursday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Libby's Field.
Since this is a double-elimination tournament, if the hair stylists defeat the Bombers in the first game, a second one will be necessary, with that scheduled for approximately 8 p.m. on the same night.
Fall practice schedule for Berlin's High School athletic teams is scheduled to begin on action begin on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Practices will take place at the following locations:
Boys soccer — at Community Field, 3-3:30 p.m. will be COVID-19 checks, followed by practice from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Field hockey — at Gaydo Track and Field, 3-3:30 p.m. will be COVID-19 checks, followed by practice from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer — at White Mtns. Community College, 3-3:30 p.m. will be COVID-19 checks, followed by practice from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Cross-country (boys and girls) — at Gaydo Track and Field, 2:45-3 p.m. will be COVID-19 checks, followed by practice from 3-4:30 p.m.
“We will have our fall parent meeting(s) on the following dates in person,” Berlin Athletic Director Craig Melanson said. “We are requiring parent(s) / guardian(s) and athletes be present for the meeting. Face coverings are mandatory and social distancing will be required.”
Sept. 9: girls soccer at 5 p.m. on the Gaydo Track and Field.
Sept. 9: cross-country at 5 p.m. on the Gaydo Track and Field.
Sept. 10: field hockey at 5 p.m. at the Community Field.
Sept. 10: boys soccer at 6 p.m. at the White Mtn. Community College.
If you have any questions and concerns please reach out to Craig Melanson, director of athletics for Berlin High School, (603) 752-4122, extension 1564 or by email at cmelanson@sau3.org.
What are your thoughts on the many delays or cancelations of fall sports at the high school, college and professional levels and how about those pro teams who did, have or will be boycotting games due to the "social injustice" taking place in the country?
Lots of things to ponder in our (and hopefully their) hearts during this unrest in the good old USA!
