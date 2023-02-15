BERLIN — The Berlin High Unified team opened the playoffs on a winning note the undefeated No. 2 seeded Mountaineers (6-1) defeated No. 7 Hanover-Lebanon (3-4) at home last Friday to advance to Division I Co-ed Unified semifinals, but unfortunately, that’s where the playoff journey ended.
Berlin hosted but fell to No. 3 Dover (8-1), which hosted and beat No. 6 Nashua North (4-5) 40-28 last Friday, 34-28 in a well-played, competitive contest on Tuesday afternoon.
In an entertaining opening post-season game, the Berlin squad was fluid and ran the floor with passion. The helpers and players communicate well and it shows on the court.
Caleb Vicars once again had the hot hand for the Mounties, leading all scorers with a game-high 18 points. Teammates Kurt Maslausky and Jeremy Howry each dropped 10, while Eric Crawford added eight for the winners.
“We played extremely hard and ran the floor very well,” Coach Karen Turgeon said following the win. “We are now preparing for a tough Dover team.”
In other quarterfinal action, also played last Friday, No. 1 Keene (8-0) hosted and beat No. 8 Londonderry (3-5) 36-28, and No. 4 Exeter (6-2) hosted and beat No. 5 Oyster River (3-4) 24-17.
Exeter also pulled off an upset beating Keene 36-25 in the other semifinal.
The finals are scheduled for this Thursday (Feb. 16) at Bow High School at 4 p.m.
Berlin boys make hoop playoffs
The Berlin High boys’ basketball team got some good news at White Mountain Regional’s expense last week. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association disqualified the Spartans for a scheduling violation, creating a pathway for Berlin to make the Division III playoffs for the first time since 2019.
The No. 14 Mountaineers (5-13) ran into a familiar foe in No. 3 Mascoma Valley (14-3) in the preliminary round on Tuesday in Canaan and fell 62-30.
Berlin held its own for the first quarter, but the Royals slowly pulled away to advance to the quarterfinals where they will host No. 6 Stevens (12-4) on Friday at 7 p.m. The Cardinals hosted and beat No. 11 Somersworth (7-10) 48-45 on Tuesday night.
Senior Jeremiah Dow led Berlin with 14 points and he finished his high school career with 802 points. In a nice moment, the Mascoma Valley fans gave Dow a standing ovation as he left the court for the final time in a very classy move. Brian Perry Jr. also had a good game dropping in six points and continued to play tenacious defense. Haden Poulin added seven points
“These boys never quit all year and improved every time out,” said Coach Jesse Arsenault. “Unfortunately for us we were very limited in what we could and could not do, but I am very proud of what these young men achieved this season.”
The Royals and Mountaineers met twice over five days. MV came to Berlin last Thursday riding a seven-game win streak while Berlin hoped to pull off the upset and solidify their playoff hopes. The Royals had other ideas and won 68-35.
Little did anyone know at the time that this was going to be a first-round playoff matchup.
“The boys did everything I asked,” Coach Arsenault said following the first MV encounter. “Haden Poulin was great at finishing in transition.”
He added: “All year, our boys have fought hard and tried to put forth a great effort every time they are on the floor.”
Poulin led Berlin with 16 points, while Dow added 13 for the hosts.
Just when it looked like the Mountaineers might be left on the outside looking in at the playoffs, Berlin played its best game of the season at home last Friday on Senior Night, The Mountaineers, who lost to Somersworth (7-9) 68-39 on the road on Jan. 6, topped the Toppers 64-56 to make it into the dance.
Berlin came out firing on all cylinders, taking the lead in the first quarter and for the most part, holding it to the end. Berlin dominated the first half, heading into the break in front by four points.
In the third quarter, the Mounties continued to dictate play and led by three going into the fourth frame.
Both teams showed signs of fatigue down the stretch but Berlin pulled away for the upset win.
Dow led all scorers with 22 points, while Poulin dropped in 16; Perry, who had his best game as a Mountaineer, netted 11; Cameron Gonyer, who was a defensive stalwart, had six; and Sawyer Holbrook, who also had his best game, added five points.
This was by far the Mountaineers' best performance of the 2022-23 season.
Berlin girls make playoffs, too
The Berlin High girls’ basketball team (7-10) qualified for the Division III playoffs, after going 1-2 in its final three regular-season games. The Mountaineers fell 35-31 at home to rival White Mountains; lost 43-29 at Mascoma Valley; and beat Somersworth 34-32 on the road last Friday.
Berlin was the No. 13 seed and traveled to Alton to play No. 4 Prospect Mountain (12-4) on Wednesday night. Results were not known as of press time.
The Timberwolves won both regular-season meetings between the teams. They won 57-43 in Berlin on Dec. 15, and 44-23 in Alton on Jan. 17.
The playoff winner advances to the quarterfinals and will meet the winner of the contest between No. 5 Hopkinton (12-4) and No. 12 Newfound (7-9) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the site of the highest remaining seed.
Berlin hosted rivals White Mountains Regional (7-9) on Feb. 7 for Senior Night. Before tipoff, the Mountaineers recognized their six seniors — guards Alexa Goulet, Liz Gilcris, Cienna Langlois, Erin Mccormick, Makenna Peare and Ari Richard — for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
The Spartans were able to leave town with a 35-31 victory.
Berlin came out firing on all cylinders and held a 15-12 lead after the first quarter and was up 22-20 at the half. Berlin maintained that slim lead of 28-26 after three frames.
The Spartans turned it up and outscored Berlin 9-3 to come from behind for the win.
Peare led Berlin with 11 points, while Cienna Langlois and Madison Cusson each netted seven.
Huskies are on the bubble
The Gorham boys’ basketball team (7-10) was on the playoff bubble tied with Nute heading into Tuesday’s regular-season finale at home against Pittsburg-Canaan (6-12). Gorham came through with a 63-56 victory to keep its playoff hopes alive
The Huskies won the first encounter with P-C 54-47 at the Panther’s den in Pittsburg on Dec. 21.
Gorham had been in the hunt for a home playoff game but dropped three in a row before playing Pittsburg-Canaan. The Huskies fell 60-48 at Woodsville (14-3) on Feb. 6; 53-47 at home to Groveton (11-6) on Feb. 8; and 57-54 at Lin-Wood (8-9) last Friday.
With 25 teams in the division, and the NHIAA’s 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play, this means the top 17 teams will make the tournament. Franklin, Gorham and Newmarket were all tied for 15th on Wednesday.
Before tipoff on Tuesday, Gorham recognized seniors William “Chase” Carder and John Micucci for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
B-G-K falls to the Astros
The Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ hockey team (6-10) hosted the Pinkerton Academy (9-5) at Nucar’s Notre Dame Arena for Valentine’s on Tuesday night. The Astros broke the Mountaineers’ hearts, leaving town with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory.
Both teams battled their way through the first period with Pinkerton scoring the lone goal to lead 1-0 into the second period.
B-G-K turned the table in the second period and was rewarded for its efforts, lighting the lamp twice. Marina Santy and Aliyah Paquette both found the back of the net to put the Mountaineers up 2-1.
The third period was essentially even with the flow going back and forth except for a terrible two-minute span midway when the Astros scored two unanswered goals for the 3-2 win
Olivia O’neil was solid between the posts for the hosts with 21 saves, while the B-G-K forwards saw two shots clank off goal posts and continue to have zero puck luck.
“We outplayed them for most of the game but had a rough two-minute stretch in the third period and it cost us a victory,” said Coach Craig Bartoli. “These girls have battled all year and it’s not for lack of effort but we just cannot get that puck luck.”
The girls are scheduled to travel to Manchester on Saturday (4:10 p.m.) to play Manchester Central-Memorial (3-9) and then make the trek to Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge (7-6) on Saturday, Feb. 25 (3:20 p.m.), to finish up the regular season.
With 17 teams in the division, and the NHIAA’s 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play, this means the top 11 teams will make the tournament. B-G-K currently sits in 12th trailing Exeter (6-9) for the final playoff spot. The Blue Hawks hold the head-to-head advantage over the Mountaineers after winning the lone regular-season game between the two schools 8-4 at home on Jan. 28.
Huskies are playoff-bound
The Gorham High girls’ basketball team (9-9) is ready for the second part of the season — the Division IV tournament — to begin.
The Huskies wrapped up the regular season by going 1-2 down the stretch. They fell 42-21 to Groveton (16-2), the top team in Division IV at home on Feb. 8; rebounded with a 37-25 road win over Lin-Wood (2-15) last Friday; and lost 49-41 at home to Pittsburg-Canaan (10-8) on Senior Night on Tuesday.
With 23 teams in the division, and the NHIAA’s 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play, this means the top 16 teams will make the tournament. Gorham is tied for 13th with Woodsville.
The two schools split their regular-season meetings with both winning at home. Coach Joe Cassady’s troops won the first contest 34-24 in Gorham on Jan. 19, but the Egineers held serve on their home court, 46-27, on Feb. 6.
Against Groveton, the visiting Eagles came out flying, led from the opening tip and never trailed.
Jess Burton paced the Huskies with 12 points, while Sarah Godin and Addie Eastman both had three.
At Lin-Wood, Godin got Gorham back into the win column by dropping a game-high 17 points on the Lumberjacks. Madi Girouard added nine points in the win.
The Division IV tournament is scheduled to tip off on Tuesday (7 p.m.) with preliminary round play. The quarterfinals are slated for Friday, Feb, 24 (7 p.m.). The semifinals, which will be held at a site still yet to be determined, are scheduled for Feb. 28 (5:30 and 7:30 p.m.), while the championship game is planned for Saturday, March 4 (1 p.m.) at Colby Sawyer College.
