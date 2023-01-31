The Berlin High boys’ basketball team dropped a tough one at home to Prospect Mountain, losing on a late three-pointer 44-41 on Jan. 17.

The Mountaineers (3-7) came out fast and seemed poised to really play well leading the Timberwolves (2-7) by six at the half thanks to great ball movement and good shot selection. Prospect Mountain, however battled back to tie the game after three frames after a 6-0 run to close the quarter.

