The Berlin High boys’ basketball team dropped a tough one at home to Prospect Mountain, losing on a late three-pointer 44-41 on Jan. 17.
The Mountaineers (3-7) came out fast and seemed poised to really play well leading the Timberwolves (2-7) by six at the half thanks to great ball movement and good shot selection. Prospect Mountain, however battled back to tie the game after three frames after a 6-0 run to close the quarter.
The fourth quarter turned into a nail biter as the teams battled back and forth. With about 13 seconds left and the game tied at 41, Berlin had possession but an errant pass gave the ball to the Timberwolves. The visitors drained a three-pointer with 3 seconds left to leave town with the win.
Jeremiah Dow lead the Mountaineers with 14 points, while Brian Perry Jr. played his best game by far with 11 points but it just wasn’t enough to overcome some costly Berlin miscues.
Berlin ran into a stingy Somersworth defense on the road on Jan. 6 and fell 68-39.
The Mountaineers headed to 4-2 Somersworth with hopes of rebounding off a tough 31-25 loss to White Mountains Regional three days earlier. The Toppers had other plans as they clamped down on Berlin with a smothering full-court press.
“Great attitudes and lots of effort were shown by our boys tonight, but we were just simply out played,” Coach Jesse Arsenault said.
Haden Poulin led Berlin with 12 points, while Jeremiah Dow chipped in with eight and Anthony Poirier had five.
It was a tough match up for Mountaineers, but they did show signs of coming out of this early season skid.
Concord girls edge B-G-K in overtime
The Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ hockey team hosted Concord (4-2 ) at Nu-Car Arena on Jan. 16 in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee. Fans were treated to a thriller, but in the end it was the Crimson who left town with a hard-fought 2-1 win.
Both teams came out with intensity and it carried through the first two periods. Maya Wedge scored Berlin’s lone goal assisted by Emma Guilbeault.
In the third period, both teams had chances but the game stayed knotted at 1-1 and headed to overtime. In the extra session, the Mountaineers created opportunities to close out the game, but the Concord goalie stood tall, matching the play of B-G-K net minder Olivia Oneil, who had 25 saves.
With 1.1 seconds left in the OT, Concord managed to score off a scrum in front of host’s goalie and walk away with the victory.
“Our girls played their hearts out and probably deserved a different outcome, but I’m still proud of them” Coach Craig Bartoli said of the Mountaineers.
Next up, B-G-K hosted Keene-Monadnock-Fall Mountain on Saturday and scored a 3-1 win. The victory lifted the Mounties to 5-5 on the season.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to travel to Exeter (2-6) on Saturday for a 12:10 p.m. puck drop.
Huskies edge Lin-Wood 61-58
The Gorham High boys’ basketball team hosted Lin-Wood (2-6) on Jan. 17 and the game did not disappoint, as the hosts came out on top 61-58.
The Huskies (4-6) were coming off a heartbreaking 33-32 road loss to Berlin on Jan. 12, and were looking to get back on track. The talented Isaac Langlois did his part to make sure that happened by scoring 27 points. Teammates Brendan Saladino and Kody Lemieux added 19 and eight points, respectively, in the win.
Gorham was scheduled to host Woodsville (8-1) on Jan. 20 but the game was postponed due to Winter Storm Iggy.
