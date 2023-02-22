Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls hockey - seniors

Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ hockey team seniors (from left) Maya Wedge, Tessa Capozzolli, Lexi Bourassa, Paige Pouliot and Emma LaPierre hope to make a deep playoff run this winter. (EARL HOPKINS PHOTO)

BERLIN — The Berlin/Gorham/Kennett girl’s hockey team still has a chance to make playoffs. The Mountaineers kept their postseason hopes alive with a 4-1 victory over Manchester Central-Memorial (5-11) at Nucar’s Notre Dame Arena on Monday.

The win lifted B-G-K to 7-10 on the season and into an 11th-place tie with Salem (4-5).

