BERLIN — The Berlin/Gorham/Kennett girl’s hockey team still has a chance to make playoffs. The Mountaineers kept their postseason hopes alive with a 4-1 victory over Manchester Central-Memorial (5-11) at Nucar’s Notre Dame Arena on Monday.
The win lifted B-G-K to 7-10 on the season and into an 11th-place tie with Salem (4-5).
With 17 teams in the division, and the NHIAA’s 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play, this means the top 11 teams will make the tournament.
“There is still hope,” said Coach Craig Bartoli. “We need to win this Saturday against 9-6 Lebanon-Stevens/Kearsarge (9-6) no matter what and then we need some help.”
He added: “We know this much if Lebanon beats Keene-Monadnock-Fall Mountain on Tuesday and we win on Saturday we are in. However, if Keene beats Lebanon then we need Keene to beat Bedford (8-9) on Saturday, as well.”
The first period on Monday was scoreless with both teams having chances to score but both goalies kept it 0-0.
Early in the second period, the Mountaineers were awarded a power play and quickly cashed in. Laney Downs put the host in front 1-0 with the assists going to Ava Bartoli and Abby Blais.
Manchester tied the contest just minutes later, but talented junior defenseman Ava Bartoli brought the crowd to its feet with a terrific shorthanded breakaway goal to give her team the lead for good.
In the third period, B-G-K went on the power play again with Downs lighting the lamp a second time off an assist by Bartoli.
Olivia Oneil was spectacular in the net for the Mounties making 18 saves and stopping 2 breakaways in the third period.
Senior Tessa Capazzoli closed out the scoring for the Mountaineers, who kept their playoff hopes alive.
B-G-K is scheduled to travel to Lebanon on Saturday for a 3:20 p.m. contest and the regular-season finale.
Huskies fall but scare top seeds
The Gorham boys’ basketball team closed out its season on the road Monday night when the No. 16 seeded Huskies fell 60-56 to No. 1 Littleton (18-1) in the second round of the Division II tournament.
The boys from Gorham (9-11) won the first-round playoff game, topping No. 17 (8-11) Franklin 51-35 at home last Friday before an energized crowd.
The Huskies were hot out of the gate and led 11-8 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Gorham turned up the defensive pressure and was able to take advantage of numerous Tornado turnovers and extended the lead at halftime to 25-17.
Franklin came alive and outscored Gorham 10-8 in the third frame to cut the lead to six, 33-27, with eight minutes to play.
Gorham dominated the fourth quarter, closing the game on a 15-8 run to advance to the next round.
Isaac Langlois led all scorers with 17 points, while Kody Lemiuex added 12; Chase Carder, playing his final home game, had 11; and Brendan Saladino added 10 points for a balanced attack from Coach Dave Morrisette’s squad.
The Huskies, who lost to Littleton 51-37 on Dec. 9, gave the Crusaders all they could handle on Monday.
Littleton advances to the quarterfinals to host No. 8 Masenic (11-6) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
In other Elite Eight action on Thursday, No. 4 Woodsville (15-3) hosts No. 5 Profile (14-4); No. 2 Concord Christian (17-1) hosts No. 7 Derryfield (12-6); and No. 3 Farmington hosts No. 6 Holy Family (13-5).
The semifinals are scheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Merrimack Valley High School in Penacook.
The championship game is slated to be played at Colby-Sawyer College in New London on Saturday, March 4 at 3 p.m.
Exeter wins Unified championship
The Exeter Unified basketball team won its first state title in the sport last Thursday when the No. 4 seeded Blue Hawks beat No. 3 Dover 37-22 at Bow High School.
Exeter reached the finals by knocking off the No. 1 seed and previously undefeated Keene 36-25 in Keene on Feb. 14.
It proved to be a day of upsets at Dover went to Berlin and beat the No. 2 seeds and previously undefeated Mountaineers 34-28 in a thriller.
Berlin and Dover battled back and forth throughout the first half but the visitors were able to build a 12-point lead at the half. The Mountaineers had a difficult time with Dover’s stifling defense which led to trouble getting good shots off.
But the Mountaineers with their no-quit attitude went on a 10-4 run late but fell just short.
Caleb Vicars and Jeremy Howry led Berlin with 12 points each while Kurt Maslausky added four.
“Our helpers Liz, Aric and Ellen really left it all out on the floor and the way we came back just makes me so proud,” said Coach Karen Turgeon.
Berlin will miss Ellen and Jayce Law plus Candice Howry who are all seniors and we all wish them well.
