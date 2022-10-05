Gaydo Cup stays in Berlin
BERLIN — Coach Holly Munce had her Berlin High girls’ soccer team prepared and ready to go for homecoming last Saturday guiding the Mountaineers to a 5-2 home victory over rival White Mountain’s Regional.
The win means the prestigious Gaydo Cup is staying in Berlin for another year.
Berlin wasn’t able to carry that momentum to Meredith on Monday where the Mounties fell 3-0 to Inter-Lakes (7-4-1)
The loss dropped the girls from Berlin to 5-6 in Division III play and puts the team into a three-way tie for 11th in the league standings with Conant and Fall Mountain.
With 24 teams in the division, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association has a 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play. This means the top 16 teams will make the tournament. With five regular-season matches to play, Berlin is still in the hunt to possibly host a playoff match.
The Mountaineers were just as crisp at the autumn air on Saturday and the visiting Spartans (2-8) had no answer for the Berlin forwards. Ava Bartoli led the way scoring three times to notch a hat trick and assisted on one of Aubrey Woodward’s two goals. Lena Cauette, Aliyah Paquette and Redyn Munce each had assists on goals.
Berlin outshot White Mountains 13-12 and was rewarded for his effort by getting to hoist the coveted Gaydo Cup.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to close out this week by hosting Gilford (10-1) on Friday (3:30 p.m.).
Next week, Berlin is slated to host Prospect Mountain (2-8) on Tuesday (3:30 p.m.) and travel to Dover to play St. Thomas (9-0-1) under the lights on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.
Mountaineers blank the Spartans in field hockey
The Berlin field hockey team enjoyed homecoming week and capped of the festivities in style with a 5-0 dismantling of visiting White Mountains Regional (3-4-2) to raise the Gaydo Cup on Saturday.
The Mountaineers (5-5) were unable to continue their winning ways on Tuesday when they headed south through Pinkham Notch to play rival Kennett High (9-2 and third in Division II) in Conway and fell 3-0 to an energized Eagles squad.
The Eagles, who are now riding a six-match win streak, were able to get a measure of revenge after Berlin won the first encounter 3-2 in overtime at home on Sept. 13.
With four games left in the regular-season, Berlin sits in seventh place in Division III.
With 17 teams in the division, and the NHIAA’s 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play, this means the top 11 teams will make the tournament.
Berlin is scheduled to close out the week with two more matches. On Thursday, the Mountaineers are slated to host Newfound (9-2) at 4 p.m., and on Friday, have a trip to Winnisquam (4-5-1) planned for a 4 p.m. contest.
Newfound narrowly edged the Mounties 2-1 at home on Sept. 16.
Berlin and White Mountains draw 1-1
The match of the day on Homecoming Saturday was a Division III boy’s soccer clash between host Berlin and rival White Mountains Regional. The contest was an old-fashioned barnburner that ended in a 1-1 overtime draw. Berlin hosted Inter-Lakes (5-5-1) on Tuesday and came up just short, falling 1-0.
The results moved Berlin to 4-5-2 on the season.
With 23 teams in DIII, and the NHIAA’s 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play, this means the top 16 teams will make the tournament.
Berlin sits 14th in the league table, on spot behind Inter-Lakes, while White Mountains resides in 18th place.
In a physical battle with White Mountains (3-8-1), Brody Duquette scored first on Saturday to put the game side in front 1-0 with Evan Poulin assisting on the goal.
Berlin goal keeper Haden Poulin had a great day between the posts making several great saves keeping the game close. The Spartans scored in the second half to send the game to overtime.
In the extra frame, both teams traded great opportunities but both goalies came up big. There were several players who had great games, but Haden Poulin was in the running for man of the match honors as he helped preserve the 1-1 tie but Evan Poulin seemed to be all over the field assisting on the lone Mountaineer goal and almost winning it twice in OT.
The Gaydo Cup will be held at each school for six months by each school.
Berlin is scheduled to travel to top-ranked Gilford (10-0) on Friday (3 p.m.) and next week has two matches planned — at Prospect Mountain (6-4-1) on Tuesday (4 p.m.) and at home against St. Thomas (6-4) on Oct. 14 (4 p.m.).
Gorham boys stay unbeaten
The Gorham High boys’ soccer team remained atop the Division IV standings following a pair of impressive road victories. The Huskies topped Libson 4-0 on Sept 27, and handled Colebrook 5-1 last Friday.
At Lisbon (3-6-1), brothers Brendan and Jack Saladino each netted a brace (two goals apiece), while Isaac Langlois and Abe Backler assisted on goals.
On Friday, the Huskies kept rolling in Colebrook (3-8), Brendan Saladino scored the first two goals and then Gorham spread the wealth with Abe Backler, Cam Pake and Langlois each finding the back of the net.
Gorham is scheduled to travel to Profile (10-1) on Thursday, Oct. 6 in what has all the makings of one of the matches of the season.
When the two sides met in Gorham on Sept. 13, the Huskies won 1-0.
The Huskies have two games on the schedule next week — at Littleton (8-2-1) on Tuesday (4 p.m.) and in Woodsville (9-1) on Thursday (4 p.m.)
Gotham and Littleton played to a scoreless draw in Gorham on Sept. 20.
The Huskies put the lone blemish on Woodsville’s record this season wit a 7-0 thumping in Gorham on Sept. 8.
