The following Berlin High School hockey players and coach recently received All-State recognition (from left): Mike Cote, Division III Honorable Mention; Brody Duquette, Division III Second Team; Ava Bartoli, Division I First Team, Kolin Melanson, Division III Second Team; Mike Poulin was named Division III Boys Hockey Coach of the Year. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONCORD — Berlin-Gorham’s Mike Poulin has been selected by his peers as the Division III Coach of the Year for boys ice hockey. All-State selections were released last Thursday. Eighteen boys were recognized — six on First Team, six on Second Team and six received Honorable Mention.
The Mountaineers had three boys receive honors. Senior Brody Duquette, a forward for Berlin-Gorham and junior goalie Kolin Melanson received All-State, Second-Team, accolades, while junior forward Michael Cote garnered Honorable Mention laurels.
Poulin, who was seeking a fourth straight title on the bench for Berlin-Gorham, guided his team to a 17-4 record this winter and another appearance in the DIII State Championship Game.
The Belmont-Gilford Bulldogs capped off their sensational season by beating the Mountaineers 4-1 to win the Division III State Championship at Southern New Hampshire Arena in Manchester on March 11.
Belmont-Gilford senior defenseman Owen Guerin was named the Division III Player of the Year.
This year’s Division III All-State, First-Team, selections were senior Will Danais, a forward for Kingswood; sophomore Evan Guerin, a forward for Belmont-Gilford; senior Zach Spicuzza, a forward for Laconia-Winnisquam-Inter-Lakes; junior Robbie Murphy; senior Owen Guerin, a defenseman for Belmont-Gilford; and junior Liam Cripps, a goalie for Pembroke-Campbell.
Earning Second-Team honors along with Duquette and Melanson were junior Cameron Plumb, a forward for Pembroke-Campbell; senior Jesse Gertz, a forward for Hollis Brookline-Derryfield; senior Shaw Swinerton, a defenseman for Kingswood; and senior Jack Lager, a defenseman for Hollis Brookline-Derryfield.
Receiving Honorable Mention with Cote accolades were junior Luke Sabatini, a forward for Sanborn-Epping; freshman Kip Hedquist, a forward for John Stark-Hopkinton-Hillsorough-Deerig; senior Andrew Dannehy, a defenseman for Lebanon-Stevens-Mt. Royal; junior Aidan Mckenzie, a defenseman for Belmont-Gilford; and senior Carson McGreevy, a goalie for Belmont-Gilford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.