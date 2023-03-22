All State

The following Berlin High School hockey players and coach recently received All-State recognition (from left): Mike Cote, Division III Honorable Mention; Brody Duquette, Division III Second Team; Ava Bartoli, Division I First Team, Kolin Melanson, Division III Second Team; Mike Poulin was named Division III Boys Hockey Coach of the Year. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONCORD — Berlin-Gorham’s Mike Poulin has been selected by his peers as the Division III Coach of the Year for boys ice hockey. All-State selections were released last Thursday. Eighteen boys were recognized — six on First Team, six on Second Team and six received Honorable Mention.

The Mountaineers had three boys receive honors. Senior Brody Duquette, a forward for Berlin-Gorham and junior goalie Kolin Melanson received All-State, Second-Team, accolades, while junior forward Michael Cote garnered Honorable Mention laurels.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.