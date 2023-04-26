CONWAY — Being among the younger teams in Division III has come with some growing pains for the Berlin High baseball team this season. The Mountaineers have been competitive but have come out on the wrong end of several close scorelines.

Berlin went into April vacation sporting a 1-6 record. The Mounties feel 2-1 on Opening Day on the road at Somersworth (2-3) on April 10; lost the home-opener to rival (3-1) White Mountains Regional 15-4 on April 12; beat (0-5) Newfound 6-3 in Bristol on April 14; came up short 11-7 at home to Prospect Mountain (4-2); saw Kennett High (2-3 in Division II) come from behind late for a 10-4 win Conway on April 19; lost a tough 4-3 contest at Gilford (3-0) on Friday; and dropped a 7-4 game to Campbell (6-1) in Litchfield on Tuesday.

