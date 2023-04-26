Catcher Kolin Melanson and first baseman Brady Poulin head back to the dugout to celebrate after scoring two runs to the top of fifth inning to give Berlin a 4-3 lead on the road against Kennett High in Conway on April 19. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Being among the younger teams in Division III has come with some growing pains for the Berlin High baseball team this season. The Mountaineers have been competitive but have come out on the wrong end of several close scorelines.
Berlin went into April vacation sporting a 1-6 record. The Mounties feel 2-1 on Opening Day on the road at Somersworth (2-3) on April 10; lost the home-opener to rival (3-1) White Mountains Regional 15-4 on April 12; beat (0-5) Newfound 6-3 in Bristol on April 14; came up short 11-7 at home to Prospect Mountain (4-2); saw Kennett High (2-3 in Division II) come from behind late for a 10-4 win Conway on April 19; lost a tough 4-3 contest at Gilford (3-0) on Friday; and dropped a 7-4 game to Campbell (6-1) in Litchfield on Tuesday.
If you take away Newfound, Berlin’s opponents are 17-9 the far this season.
Fielding woes continue to plague both Berlin and Kennett High last week.
“Unfortunately, we’re playing scared in the field,” Josh McAllister, Eagles’ head coach, said by phone on Monday. “The reaction right now, is ‘Oh no,’ when a ball is hit their way. We’re working to overcome this every day.”
Kennett had given up 20 runs in its first four ball games. Fifteen of those runs were unearned.
The Eagles gave up three unearned runs when they met Berlin at Coach Bob Burns Sr. Field. Linda Burns threw out the first pitch in honor of her late husband and longtime coach of the Eagles Bob Burns. The pitch was a strike of course with plenty of movement.
Berlin got on the scoreboard first with a run in the second inning. Senior Jeremyah Dow reached on an infield hit and advanced to second on an error to lead off the inning. He scored on an RBI single to right field by Jamison Walsh.
The Mountaineers managed to get runners to second and third with one out by Kennett sophomore Logan Ramsey, making his season debut on the mound, was tough when he had to be. Bridger Viger made a nice running catch for the second out and Ramsey ended the threat with a strikeout.
Kennett came back with three runs in the bottom of the second frame off Dow, who was tough on the bump all afternoon and never got rattled despite some fielding woes behind him. All three runs in the inning were unearned due to three Berlin errors.
Jacob Brown, who was 1-1 with three walks in the game, led off the inning with a single to center. Brody Nagle followed with a rope to left field. Jack Robinson beat out a perfect bunt to advance his teammates. A throwing error led to two runs, and Robinson scored on another errant throw.
The Mountaineers cut the lead to 3-2 with a run in the third inning. Jonah Huot was hit by a pitch win one out, stole second base and later scored on a wild pitch.
Berlin took the lead with two unearned runs in the top of the fifth frame. Brady Poulin singled and Kollin Melanson walked. With one out, Brady Duquette walked to load the bases. Poulin and Melanson scored when Dow reached on an infield error. Ramsey again limited the damage getting a pop-up to Viger and a ground ball to Brown at second to end the inning.
The hometown flock batted around in its half of the fifth, scoring six runs to take a 9-4 lead. Matt Charrette led off with an infield hit; Sam Seavey singled to left; Viger advanced the runs with a sacrifice bunt; Brown drew a walk to load the bases; Nagle drove in two with a single to center; Owen Robinson had an RBI single; Caleb Bradford reached on an infield hit and later scored on a wild pitch; David Silvia had an RBI single to center; and Devin Jakubec knocked in a run with a single to left.
“I think the key to this game for us was we’d talked a lot about resiliency,” McAllister said. “We even had a resiliency instructor come in and talk with us as a team. This win was all about resilience. We were playing a team we felt like we were better than, a team who last year if we fell behind we might have given up to but the boys were resilient and battled back to get the win.”
KHS tacked on an insurance run in the sixth when Seavey led off with a single to right field, stole second and third and scored later on a throwing error.
Ramsey went six innings on the bump, allowing one earned run, five hits, walking two, hitting two and striking out two.
Dow worked five innings, gave up 11 hits, four unearned runs, walked three and struck out three.
Melanson pitched the sixth inning for the Mounties, allowed a hit, walked none and struck out two.
Charrette threw the final inning for KHS, retiring all three batters he faced, including striking out two.
Berlin is scheduled to travel to Belmont (3-1) on Monday (4 p.m.), and then play its fifth road game in a row in Tilton against Winnisquam (3-1) next Thursday.
