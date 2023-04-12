SOMERSWORTH — Things can and will get better for the Berlin High baseball team. Unfortunately, the Mountaineers ran into a talented pitcher — junior Kaden Bickford — on Opening Day on Tuesday and were no-hit, falling 2-1.

Berlin got a strong start on the mound, too, from senior Jeremiah Dow, who went the distance matching Bickford in an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel. Dow scattered four hits and two runs while walking six and striking out eight in his first outing of the season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.