Erin McCormick has signed her letter of intent to play field hockey at Rivier University, a Division III school located in Nashua. On hand for the signing this week were Erin’s Berlin High field hockey coach, Nicole Arguin, and her father, Ted McCormick. Erin earned a spot on the varsity team when she began her freshman year. She was chosen for Division III All-State, First-Team as a junior and senior. This summer she has been selected to play for the Team West in the annual New Hampshire East vs. West Game. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Senior Paige Pouliot has signed her letter of intent to play women's ice hockey at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, Mass. Paige plans to major in health science with a radiology concentration. (COURTESY PHOTO)
SOMERSWORTH — Things can and will get better for the Berlin High baseball team. Unfortunately, the Mountaineers ran into a talented pitcher — junior Kaden Bickford — on Opening Day on Tuesday and were no-hit, falling 2-1.
Berlin got a strong start on the mound, too, from senior Jeremiah Dow, who went the distance matching Bickford in an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel. Dow scattered four hits and two runs while walking six and striking out eight in his first outing of the season.
The Mountaineers did commit four errors defensively but only gave up two runs.
Berlin scored its lone run in the first inning without the benefit of a hit. Kolin Melanson walked and eventually scored on a passed ball putting the boys in front 1-0.
The Toppers tied the game in the fourth inning, and it stayed tied until the bottom of the seventh when Somersworth walked it off on a passed ball with two outs.
Berlin was scheduled to host White Mountains Regional for the home opener on Wednesday, but if Memorial Field wasn’t ready the teams played in Whitfield. Results were not known as of press time.
The Mountaineers are slated to close out this week with a trip to Bristol to play Newfound Regional (0-1) on Friday for a 4 p.m. game.
Berlin has three games scheduled for next week: Monday at home against Prospect Mountain at 4 p.m.; Wednesday at Kennett High at 4 p.m.; and Friday (April 21) at Gilford (1-0) at 4 p.m.
