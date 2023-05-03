CONWAY — A little bit of rain didn’t deter the Berlin track team from traveling through Pinkham Notch to compete in an eight-school meet hosted by Kennett High on April 25. The Mountaineers finished fifth for the girls and eighth for the boys overall.
For the girls, the host Eagles won the meet with 164 points, followed by Mascoma Valley, 72; White Mountains, 60; St. Thomas, 47; Berlin, 44; Fryeburg, 37; and Bishop Brady, 11.
For the boys, Kennett earned bragging rights with 122.5 points, followed by St. Thomas, 81; Kingswood, 62; Mascoma Valley, 60; Fryeburg, 58; Bishop Brady, 40; White Mountains, 32; and Berlin 28.
Results for the girls, 200-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 26.50): Mya Wedge, 11th, 32.12; and Kassidy Lefebvre, 27th, 41.23.
400-meter dash (won by Piper Lopashanski, Kennett, 1:01.48): Wedge, eighth, 1:16.08; Danica Patry, 14th, 1:33.15; and Lefebvre, 15th, 1:35.83.
1,600 meters (won by Abigayle McCusker, White Mountains, 6:09.54): Audrianna Lefebvre, fourth, 6:29.60.
3,200 meters (won by Piper Lopashanski, Kennett, 13:35.19): Audrianna Lefebvre, second, 14:00.47; and Cora Treiss, fourth, 14:56.03.
100-meter hurdles (won by Vanessa VanDyne, Kennett, 21.73): Treiss, second, 22.24.
300-meter hurdles (won by Stephanie Kendzierski, Kennett, 1:01.50): Treiss, third, 1:04.93.
4X100 relay (won by Kennett — Annabelle Light, VanDyne, Cubero and Wheat — 55.93): Aliya Paquette, Treiss, Hannah Beckwith and Wedge, third, 1:04.97.
Shot put (won by Emily Brewster, Mascoma Valley, 30’1”); Madison Lanseigne, third, 26’6.75”; and Beckwith, 11th, 18’6.75”.
Discus (won by Annabelle Light, Kennett, 70’10”, a new PR): Lanseigne, fifth, 47’10.5”.
Javelin (won by Annabelle Light, Kennett, 92’6”, a new PR): Ashley Baldridge, ninth, 46’2”; and Aubrie Brochu, 14th, 32’4”.
Results for the boys were: 100-meter dash (won by Jack Beauchesne, Bishop Brady, 11.55): David Young, ninth, 12.59; and Nick Woodward, 14th, 13.30.
200-meter dash (won by Jack Beauchesne, Bishop Brady, 23.38): Young, third, 25.43; and Woodward, 20th, 28.59.
400 meters (won by Carter Nadeau, Mascoma Valley, 54.76): Young, fifth, 57:32; Brennan Boewe, eighth, 1:02.17; and Garrett Snyder, 15th, 1:08.15.
800 meters (won by Oliver Schartner, St. Thomas, 2:22.44): Boewe, eighth, 2:34.99.
Shot put (won by Caleb Russo, Kingswood, 40’4”): Casey Norton, third, 32’9.5”; Daven Duquette, ninth, 22’9.75”; Connor Buteau, 10th, 26’10.5”; Nick Woodward, 14th, 26’4.5”; Daemon McCulloch, 20th, 24’5”; Erik Williams, 23rd, 19’1”; and Jeff Hinckley, 26th, 15’2”.
Discus (won by Garrett Giovagnoli, Mascoma Valley, 109’): Duquette, second, 100’2”; Buteau, fourth, 76’11”; Casey Norton, fifth, 72’8”; Woodward, 14th, 64’3”; Williams, 15th, 59’8”; McCulloch, 17th, 57’10”; and Hinckley, 27th, 41’1”.
Javelin (won by Caleb Russo, Kingswood, 140’1”): Garrett Snyder, seventh, 80’4”.
Berlin is scheduled to host a meet this Saturday (10 a.m.) and then travel to Alton for a meet hosted by Prospect Mountain on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.