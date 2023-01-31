Berlin-Gorham hockey - Brody Duquette

Captain Brody Duquette would like nothing more than for the Berlin-Gorham boys’ hockey team to repeat as four-time state champions this winter. (KEVIN MURPHY PHOTO)

BERLIN — While not as dominant as in recent years, make no mistake the road to the Division III state championship will go through Berlin and Gorham. The reigning three-time state champion Berlin-Gorham boys’ hockey team may not be as offensively potent as in the past, but this year’s group of Mountaineers are fundamentally sound and won’t beat themselves.

Berlin-Gorham came into the week sporting a 7-2 record and sat in second place in Division III behind only Belmont-Gilford (10-0).

