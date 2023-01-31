BERLIN — While not as dominant as in recent years, make no mistake the road to the Division III state championship will go through Berlin and Gorham. The reigning three-time state champion Berlin-Gorham boys’ hockey team may not be as offensively potent as in the past, but this year’s group of Mountaineers are fundamentally sound and won’t beat themselves.
Berlin-Gorham came into the week sporting a 7-2 record and sat in second place in Division III behind only Belmont-Gilford (10-0).
The Mountaineers have outscored their opponents 31-5 in their seven wins and have a pair of 4-2 losses, falling to Belmont-Gilford in Berlin on Jan 4 — the first loss in two years — and most recently, a setback on the road against Pembroke-Campbell (5-3) in a game where they had no puck luck.
B-G lost four All-State players to graduation last June — Ben Estrella (First-Team), Brayden Riendeau (Second-Team), Griffin Melanson (Honorable Mention) and Carter Poulin (First-Team), who was named the Division III Player of the Year.
This season’s team roster is No. 2 Evan Poulin, No.3 Cam Pake, No. 4 Landyn Croteau, No. 5 Brody Duquette, No. 6 Connor Lemoine, No. 7 Jordan Bledsoe, No. 8 Evan Hill, No. 9 Hudson Goulet, No. 10 Dillon Boucher, No. 11 Keija Morton, No. 12 Jason Sweatt, No. 13 Michael Cote Jr., No. 14 Jacob Werner, No. 15 Brady Poulin, No. 16 Boyd Poulin, No. 17 Jamison Walsh, No. 18 Daven Duquette, No. 19 Andrew Saunders and goalie Kolin Melanson.
B-G opened its season with back-to-back shutouts topping Pembroke-Campbell 1-0 at Nucar’s Notre Dame Arena with talented junior Kolin Melanson standing tall between the posts in the win. The Mountaineers then went to Conway and beat a game Kennett High squad (4-4) 2-0 with Melanson pitching the shutout.
B-G netted a shorthanded goal in the first period and scored another with 93 seconds to play to leave town with a 2-0 win. Melanson had 16 saves in the win.
The Mounties carried the play for the bulk of the first period and took the lead for good with 6 minutes left in the frame with a shorthanded goal. Junior forward Cam Pake pounced on a loose puck and beat KHS sophomore netminder Zach Moore
In the third period, Moore came up with a pair of first-rate saves to keep it a one-goal game. He thwarted breakaway attempts by Jamison Walsh with 8 minutes to play and Michael Cote Jr., with 1:57 left.
Cote got a measure of revenge with 1:33 to remaining when he found the back of the net when he rifled a shot home, making it 2-0.
Coach Michael Poulin and Assistant Coaches Claude Riendeau and Dan Mackin have been pleased with how the season has gone so far. They hope to have the Mountaineers clicking on all cylinders when the playoffs roll around in five weeks.
With 11 teams in the division, and the NHIAA’s 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play, this means the top seven teams will make the tournament.
The postseason schedule opens with the quarterfinals on March 4 at the home of the higher seed at 4 p.m.
The semifinals are scheduled to be held at Plymouth State University on March 8 with games at 5 and 7:30 p.m.
The finals are slated to be held at Southern New Hampshire Arena in Manchester on Saturday, March 11, at a time still yet to be determined.
B-G is scheduled to travel to Conway Arena in Nashua on Saturday to play Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield (5-3) at 11:10 a.m.
The Mountaineers beat the Cavaliers 4-1 in Berlin on Dec. 17.
Next week, the Mounties are slated to host rivals Kennett on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and then get another crack at undefeated Belmont-Gilford at the Laconia Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1:45 p.m.
