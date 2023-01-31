Gorham-Berlin Alpine - 2022-23 team

There are 13 members of the Gorham/Berlin alpine ski team this season: (left) Tara Demers, Tori Demers, Alexa Pelkey, Redyn Munce and Emma Peters; back row (from left) Jake Bartlett, Tim Chauvette and Dominick Couture. Not pictured — Ethan Corrigan, Lexie Gagnon, Annabelle LeBlanc, Camden Santy and Sotirios Thagouras. (ROB MUNCIE PHOTO)

GORHAM — The snow is a welcome sight for the Gorham/Berlin alpine team, especially with the state championships on the horizon.

Coach Robbie Munce’s skiers have only one race under their belts and just two days of gate training on their home mountain, Wildcat Ski Area. The team is scheduled to host a meet this Friday at Wildcat, weather permitting.

