GORHAM — The snow is a welcome sight for the Gorham/Berlin alpine team, especially with the state championships on the horizon.
Coach Robbie Munce’s skiers have only one race under their belts and just two days of gate training on their home mountain, Wildcat Ski Area. The team is scheduled to host a meet this Friday at Wildcat, weather permitting.
With the lack of snow in December and early January, the Huskies and Mountaineers have done their best to keep in shape and remain positive.
“We go play soccer after school or we play garbage ball,” Coach Munce, who is in his seventh year with the program and third as the head coach of the Gorham and Berlin teams. Garbage ball, for those not familiar with the sport, features athletes with a soccer ball that they must kick up into the air and catch it. Everyone on the team must have a touch on the play before someone can take a basketball-like shot into a garbage can.
While no one is happy with the lack of snow, Munce said this year is a whole lot better than the previous two.
“Having just one meet so far, it’s not fun, but it’s still better than COVID,” he said. “It was awful (dealing with the virus and COVID-19 protocols). We were dealing with something that no one had ever dealt with before, every decision was difficult.”
There are 13 members of the Gorham/Berlin alpine ski team this season, including just one senior — Dominick Couture, who is the sole member of the Berlin boy’s alpine team.
Redyn Munce and Emma Peters make up the Berlin girl’s alpine team.
Gorham girl’s alpine team members are Tara Demers, Tori Demers, Lexie Gagnon, Annabelle LeBlanc and Alexa Pelkey.
Members of the Gorham boy’s alpine team are Jake Bartlett, Tim Chauvette, Ethan Corrigan, Camden Santy and Sotirios Thagouras.
Sam Sjolstrom is the team’s assistant coach.
The teams competed in their lone meet at Mount Sunapee in Newbury on Jan. 11. The Huskies and Mountaineers raced both giant slalom and slalom.
In GS, the Gorham girls placed eighth out of 10 schools with 290 points.
Profile won the GS with 394 points, followed by Derryfield, 360; Sunapee, 355; Lin-Wood, 326; Woodsville, 322; White Mountains, 320; Moultonborough Academy, 307; Littleton, 161; and Berlin, 135.
Individually, Profile swept the podium in the 65-skier field with Mackenna Price putting down the fastest two runs (22.25 and 22.04) to win the race in 44.29. She was followed by teammates Elaina Demaggio ad Katie McPhaul, who were second and third, respectively, in 47.11 and 47.41.
Gagnon was the top Gorham skier, placing 29th in 54.91. She was followed by Tori Demers, 30th, 55.19; Pelkey, 48th, 1:01.19; Tara Demers, 55th, 1:09.45; and LeBlanc, 58th, 1:15.03.
Munce led the Berlin duo, finishing 52nd in 1:03.01, while Peters was 54th, 1:09.23.
For the boys in GS, Sunapee skied to the team win with 375 points, followed by Profile, 366; Derryfield, 363; Kearsarge, 343; Lin-Wood, 329; Littleton, 312; White Mountains, 288; Gorham, 269; Woodsville, 265; Moultonborough Academy, 261; Newport, 249; Stevens, 75; and Berlin, 70.
Ninety-three boys were registered for the race, which was won by Derryfield’s Logan Goldberg, who put down the fastest two runs of the day (21.58 and 21.78) for the victory in 43.36. He was joined on the podium by teammate Scott Connors, who was third in 43.89, and Profile’s Adam Bell, who took second in 43.72.
Chauvette led Gorham by finishing 18th in 48.47. He was followed by Bartlett, 34th, 51.61; Thagouras, 69th, 1:04.49; Shanty, 74th, 1:14.73; and Corrigan did not race.
Couture was 38th for Berlin in 52.41.
In the afternoon slalom, the Gorham girls placed seventh with 151 points with just two girls finishing both runs. Pelkey was 26th in 1:52.33, and LeBlanc, 34th, 2:09.13.
Munce led Berlin, placing 23rd in 1:42.72, while Peters was disqualified on her first run.
Price won the race by 7 seconds in 1:04.43 (31.60 and 32.83). Lin-Wood’s Makenna Mac was second in 1:11.43, while Sunapee’s Olivia Murgatroy took third in 1:13.97.
Profile again took team honors with 379 points, while Derryfield and Woodsville rounded out the top three with 364 and 350 points, respectively.
For the boys, the Huskies were 10th with 267 points and Berlin was 11th with 59. Lin-Wood was the top team with 369 points, while Kearsarge and Derryfield rounded out the top three in second and third, respectively, with 358 and 357 points.
Couture was 61st in 1:59.34 for the Mountaineers.
Chauvette led the Huskies, placing 23rd in 1:20.29, followed by Bartlett, 38th, 1:35.97; Thagouras, 57th, 1:55.26; and Shanty, 69th, 2:23.47.
Lin-Wood’s Dylan Modzelewski had the fastest first run (31.74) on his way to the win in 1:04.51. Connors had the fastest second run (32.28), but DSQ on his first run. Coen Mullins of Profile was second in 1:05.53, while Derryfield’s Jake Olivero placed third in 1:06.58.
The team is scheduled to head to Lincoln next Wednesday to race two runs of slalom under the lights at the Kanc. Rope Tow.
The Division IV Boys’ Alpine Championships, which Gorham will compete in, are scheduled to be held at Loon Mountain on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m.
The Division IV Girls’ Alpine Championships, which Gorham competes in, are scheduled to be held at Crotched Mountain in Bennington on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.
The Division III Girls’ Alpine Championships, which Berlin competes in, are scheduled to be held at Gunstock Ski Area in Gilford on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m.
The Division III Boys’ Alpine Championships, which Couture will compete in for Berlin, are scheduled to be held at Gunstock Ski Area in Gilford on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.
