BERLIN — The Berlin High girls’ basketball team is in the playoff chase 11 games into the season with six games to play, the Mountaineers are currently tied for 14th with Campbell at 4-7 in Division III.
With 22 teams in the division, and the NHIAA’s 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play, this means the top 15 teams will make the tournament.
This year’s Berlin squad consists of six seniors — guards Makenna Peare, Cienna Langlois and Erin Mccormick and forwards Liz Gilcris, Alexa Goulet and Ari Richard; four juniors — guards Madison Cusson and Montiana Manfriedi along with forwards Lena Caouette and Aubrie Woodward; sophomores Lily Brungot and Lily Kelley; and four freshmen — Emma Rancloes, Emily Smith, Olivia Richard and Makenna Kelley.
With six seniors, you would immediately think this is an experienced group, but coming off a COVID-19-shortened season, injuries and illnesses, other than Peare (who has started since her freshman year) none of the other seniors have seen a full varsity season yet.
Through 11 games this winter, the Mountaineers are averaging 35 points per game while giving up 46.
Peare is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 15 points per game, while Madison Cusson has averaged 7.5 points per contest.
Two early overtime victories on the road against Newfound (51-50 on Dec. 13) and Belmont (56-54 on Dec. 19) highlighted the first third of the season.
After opening 2023 with losses as White Mountains Regional (34-28 on Jan. 3) and at home against Somersworth (39-34 on Jan. 6), the Mountaineers earned two hard-fought wins at home against Inter-Lakes (51-40 on Jan. 10) and Gorham (37-30 on Jan. 12).
Last week, Berlin suffered a road loss to (8-2) Prospect Mountain (33-23 on Jan. 17 in Alton) and at home last Thursday to undefeated and top-ranked Division II team Kennett High (58-20).
“As we approach the final three weeks of the season and our final six games, we know that we need to get some W’s to play in the post-season,” said Coach Don Picard. “We are getting healthier and we have improved dramatically since the beginning of the season.”
He added: “With four of our six games left being rematches, teams will key on Peare, so we need to have others step up.”
Inter-Lakes (1-8) was scheduled to be the first of those rematches on Wednesday in Meredith but the game was postponed due to snow.
Berlin is slated to host Gilford (7-2) on Friday (6:30 p.m.).
