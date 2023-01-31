12-22-22 KHS-Berlin WBB smith shot

Berlin freshman Emily Smith takes a shot against Kennett High in Conway on Dec. 21. The Eagles won the game 54-18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

BERLIN — The Berlin High girls’ basketball team is in the playoff chase 11 games into the season with six games to play, the Mountaineers are currently tied for 14th with Campbell at 4-7 in Division III.

With 22 teams in the division, and the NHIAA’s 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play, this means the top 15 teams will make the tournament.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.