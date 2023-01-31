Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ hockey team seniors (from left) Maya Wedge, Tessa Capozzolli, Lexi Bourassa, Paige Pouliot and Emma LaPierre hope to make a deep playoff run this winter. (EARL HOPKINS PHOTO)
BERLIN — With eight regular season games remaining, and sitting at 5-5 the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ hockey team knows it can play with anyone in Division I. The Mountaineers have been in every game this season, but have seen their offense shut down by strong goaltending. In its five losses, the team has been outscored 15-2. Coach Craig Bartoli believes his team can snap this run of bad puck luck and be a team no one wants to see when the playoffs roll around in late February.
The Mountaineers return a solid core group from last year’s 11-7 squad, but lost four seniors including captains Jill Hallee and Sidney Chapman, who garnered Division I All-State, First-Team and Honorable Mention honors, respectively, along with Kadence Gendron and Tiah Turmel to graduation last June.
With 17 teams in the division, and the NHIAA’s 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play, this means the top 11 teams will make the tournament.
B-G-K currently is ninth in the league standings after snapping a four-game losing streak at home last Saturday with a 3-1 victory at Nucar’s Notre Dame Arena over Keene-Monadnock-Fall Mountain (4-4).
The Mountaineers were coming off 4-0 at defending state champs Hanover (7-2) on Jan 7 (it was a 1-0 game into the third period); a 3-0 loss at home to St. Thomas-Winnacunnet-Dover (4-3-1); a 4-1 loss at Oyster River-Portsmouth (6-2) on Jan. 14; and a 2-1 overtime loss at home to Concord (6-2) on Jan. 16.
There are 20 girls out for the program this year from Berlin, Gorham and Kennett. The roster is heavy on upperclassmen with five seniors and 10 juniors to go along with three sophomores and two freshmen.
“In a couple of years we’ll have a lull in numbers, but there are good numbers at the lower levels,” Coach Craig Bartoli said, adding, “This is a good group. The kids are improving every day.”
Members of this year’s team include seniors Lexi Bourassa, Tessa Capozzolli, Emma LaPierre, Paige Pouliot and Maya Wedge; juniors Ava Bartoli, Lumma Berry, Abby Blais, Amaya Bledsoe, Nadia Bouchard, Myah Henry, Olivia Oneil, Aliyah Paquette, Brooklyn Rainville and Marina Santy; sophomores Laney Downs, Emma Guilbeault and Gabby Poulin; and freshmen Emma Dziedzic and Gianna Pizzuto.
Joining Coach Bartoli on the bench is Jenna Dawson, the team’s new assistant coach. Also on the team are managers Aspen Langlois and Julia “Duece" Coulombe.
Capozoli and Bartoli, who were named All-State, Second-Team for the 2021-22 season, are this year’s team captains while Blais and Wedge have been named assistant captains.
There are 17 teams in Division I, the lone girl’s hockey division in the state: Bedford, Berlin-Gorham-Kennett, Bishop Brady-Trinity-Londonderry, Bishop Guertin, Concord, ConVal-Conant, Exeter, Hanover, Keene-Monadnock-Fall Mountain, Kingswood, Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge, Manchester Centeral-Manchester Memorial, Oyster River-Portsmouth, Pinkerton, Salem, St. Thomas-Winnacunnet-Dover and Souhegan.
Bartoli likes the makeup of his team, which is strong from goalie and defense up to the front line. Sophomores Oneil, who was sidelined last season with a knee injury, and Berry give B-G-K one of the top goalie tandems in the state, while the defensive line is also first-rate.
“We only really skate three on defense (Bartoli, Downs and Guilbeault) but they’re probably the three strongest defensemen in the state,” said Bartoli, who will also use the versatile Capozzoli on the blue line when needed.
Bartoli is counting on Capazzolli, Blais and Wedge to provide the bulk of the offensive firepower.
“The key for us this winter will be for the newer girls to see more playing time and continue to improve,” Bartoli said. “We’ve also got to put pucks on the net and stay out of the penalty box.”
Bartoli believes the Mountaineers are capable of a playoff run this winter.
“The division is very competitive this year and we should be right in the mix,” he said, adding that he expects Hanover, Oyster River-Portsmouth, St. Thomas-Winnacunnet-Dover, Concord, Exeter and Bishop Guertin to all be “very good this season.”
B-G-K is scheduled to return to the ice on Saturday with a road contest against Exeter (2-6). The puck drop is set for 12:10 p.m.
The Mountaineers are slated to host Bishop Brady-Trinity-Londonderry (6-2) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The postseason schedule opens with the preliminary round play on Feb. 28 at the home of the higher seed at 6 p.m. The quarterfinals are scheduled for March 3, also at the home of the higher seed at 4 p.m.
The semifinals are scheduled to be held at the Everett Arena in Concord on March 7 with games at 5 and 7:30 p.m.
The finals are slated to be held at Southern New Hampshire Arena in Manchester on Saturday, March 11, at a time still yet to be determined.
