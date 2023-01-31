BERLIN — With eight regular season games remaining, and sitting at 5-5 the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ hockey team knows it can play with anyone in Division I. The Mountaineers have been in every game this season, but have seen their offense shut down by strong goaltending. In its five losses, the team has been outscored 15-2. Coach Craig Bartoli believes his team can snap this run of bad puck luck and be a team no one wants to see when the playoffs roll around in late February.

The Mountaineers return a solid core group from last year’s 11-7 squad, but lost four seniors including captains Jill Hallee and Sidney Chapman, who garnered Division I All-State, First-Team and Honorable Mention honors, respectively, along with Kadence Gendron and Tiah Turmel to graduation last June.

