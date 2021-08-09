BERLIN — After 11 years and seven intense summer-seasons, the North Country Men’s Basketball League decided to close their books for good with one last act to benefit the City of Berlin.
Over the last decade, the NCMBL has given thousands of dollars to various community needs that promote youth empowerment. The organization wanted to sow a last “seed of hope” in the Berlin community, as they emptied their remaining $5,000 into the purchase of two Community Field basketball hoops. A Berlin Parks and Recreation construction/labor team, led by Scott Turmel and Jesse Croteau, installed the heavy-duty hoops this past July. They also got approval to repaint the court and upgrade the benches. NCMBL leader Evan Arsenault was so grateful the city of Berlin decided to partner with the project. “We believe Berlin is worth investing in,” Arsenault said.
It’s been a family run organization since Jesse Arsenault founded the league in 2010. Brothers Curtis and Evan, along with cousin Joseph, have all taken turns running the league over the last decade for little to no compensation.
It’s estimated over 250 different basketball players from all over Coos County have participated in the league since it was founded in 2010. There were countless supporters, school officials, city officials, volunteers, and sponsors to thank for their selfless partnership with the league.
A special thanks to Dylan Haynes, who in 2017 jump-started the league after a couple dormant seasons. The games gave summer book-keeping, score-keeping, and reffing jobs to many high school and college students. Most of the 2012 Berlin High School State Championship team’s roster played in the NCMBL the summer prior to their legendary championship victory. Three 1,000 point scorers also emerged in Berlin over the last nine years.
“I’m hoping we helped cultivate a culture of sportsmanship, excellence, and community. I love how high school kids were pushed to step their game up, as they competed against full grown men. And I love how the draft created new friendships. You never knew what team or what teammates you’d end up with,” Jesse Arsenault said, with a chuckle. Even though this is the end of the NCMBL, It is believed many projects, organizations, ministries and businesses will sprout up and thrive in Berlin. Revival years are in the making.
(0) comments
