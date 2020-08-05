GROVETON — Jason Kenison of Groveton drove his DK-N-Sons Chevrolet to victory lane for a second time at Riverside Speedway Saturday night. He got out front early and never looked back to take the win in the Scotie Fraziers 2 To Go Tiger Sportsman race.
The battle of the night was for second between “Rowdy” Brad Bushey and Nick Gilcris. Gilcris looked high and low but couldn't get around Bushey and settled for third with Bushey second.
The Ekeys4Cars Formula Fours had a different winner this week as Jacob Roy bought the former Dean Switser Jr. machine and after a side-by-side run with Jared Blakely got out front for the win. Blakely got loose off turn four and Dan Stinson Sr. got by for second while Blakely finished in third.
The White Mountains Community College Bone Stocks 4-cylinder had a rough start with three cautions in the first three laps. Race control then parked them in the infield for two races and then brought them back out to finish their race. Ryan Heuser had to slice his way through the field and picked up another win. Jimmy Hurley drove the Belanger Carpentry Chevrolet to second and Kevin Barrup ended the night third. Jason Stinson drove the Josh Riley 09 to fourth and picked up an extra $100 dollars from the Johnson and Fecteau families in memory of Keith Johnson.
The Claudette and Deans Place Dare Devils had one caution but when the dust settled it was Dan Stinson Jr. getting the win with “Revvin” Evan Gilbert second and Cassi Leonard coming in for third.
The Creative Counters Late Models had action all over the race track as Steve Fisher led early and gave way to the No. 3 of Mike Kenison, while Doug Laleme bounced off the front stretch wall on Lap 33 then Floyd Bennett Jr. also got a piece of the wall a few laps later. Point leader Shawn Swallow got into second and battled with Mike Kenison for a few laps and won the race to victory lane for the third time in 2020. Mike Kenison held on to the Central Asphalt paving Chevrolet to finish in second with Corey Mason finishing in the third spot.
Beattie Enterprises sponsored the night’s events and a bunch of drivers from years past were in attendance including the “Little Superman” George Stone #50, Pete Marshall #111, who also drove in the NEAR race, and won at 81 years young.
Also at the speedway was #16 Bad Brad Gooden; #27 “the Bullet” Bobby Ramsdell, #57; “The Coward of the County” Wally Watson; #12 Mike Paquette; #04 Aaron Bennett; #91 Mike Bennett; the #6 Mike Legendre; and the #35 of Tim Russell, as well as #02 Randy Potter.
Also, two people were inducted into the hall of fame. The first was #32 “Fast Eddie” Shufelt and the second was former Riverside Speedway owner Sally Beattie.
Don't forget we do it all again this Saturday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m., with a 75-lap, 4-cylinder Enduro race. Hope to see you there.
