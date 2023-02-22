GORHAM — The Gorham/Berlin alpine team closed the book on the team racing season last week when the Huskies and Mountaineers competed in their respective state championships.
The Gorham girls and boys both finished seventh in their respective state meets, while Berlin, which did not have the necessary four skiers to post a team score, received solid performances from its three athletes.
Coach Robbie Munce was proud of how the local athletes skied.
At the Division IV Boys’ Alpine Championships at Loon Mountain on Feb. 13, the Gorham boys finished seventh overall with 586 points from giant slalom and slalom races combined.
Derryfield took overall team honors in the 11-school meet with 735 points and was joined on the podium by Lin-Wood, the runner-up, with 730 points, and Profile, which completed the podium in third with 725 points.
Individually, in the slalom, Lin-Wood’s Dylan Modzelewski came from behind with the fastest second run to win the race in 57.59. He was joined on the podium by Profile’s Adam Bell, who was second in 58.85, and Sunapee’s John Roth, who took third in 59.67.
Gorham was led by Tim Chauvette, who placed 22nd overall in 1:14.55.
Other Huskies to finish were Jake Bartlett, 30th, 1:26.13; Ethan Corrigan, 35th, 1:35.49; and Camden Santy, 44th, 2:12.01.
In the GS, Scott Connors of Derryfield won the race in 1:00.22, while Bell was second in 1:00.98, and Modzelewski was third in 1:01.51
Chauvette again paced the Huskies, finishing 20th in 1:10.98, followed by Bartlett, 22nd, 1:12.68; Corrigan, 29th, 1:17.65; and Santy, 51st, 1:51.41.
Berlin competed in the Division III Girls’ Alpine Championships at Gunstock Ski Area in Gilford on Feb. 13. Hopkinton skied to team honors in the 16-school field with 762 points, while Plymouth was second with 696 points and St. Thomas completed the podium in third with 684.
Individually, in the GS, St. Thomas’ Aly Latsilnik won the race in 1:11.25. She was joined on the podium by Maya Spiegel of Kearsarge and Hopkinton’s Anne Pearce, who were second and third, respectively, in 1:12.33 and 1:12.86.
Berlin was led by Redyn Munce, who was 48th in 1:32.84. Teammate Emma Peters was 53rd in 1:38.84.
In slalom, Spiegel edged Latsilnik for first in 1:10.16 to 1:10.35, while Hopkinton’s Clara Locke completed the podium in third in 1:10.63.
For the Mountaineers, Munce was 33rd in 1:36.91, followed by Peters, 51st in 2:00.50.
Gorham raced in the Division IV Girls’ Alpine Championships at Crotched Mountain in Bennington on Feb. 14 and placed seventh overall with 587 points.
Profile won the championship with 768 points in the 10-school field. Derryfield was second with 718 points, and Lin-Wood took third with 699.5.
Individually, in the GS, Profile’s Makenna Price won the race in 1:13.89. She was joined on the podium by Lilly Handwerk of Derryfield and Trinity’s Jamie Lemire, who were second and third, respectively, in 1:15.19 and 1:15.36.
Lexie Gagnon was Gorham’s top finisher, crossing the line in 25th place in 1:24.86. She was followed by Tori Demers, 27th, 1:25.51; Alexa Pelkey, 40th, 1:36.47; and Annabelle LeBlanc, 45th, 1:59.79.
In slalom, Price made it a true daily-double with the win in 1:20.43, while Lemire was second in 1:22.46, and Profile’s Elaina Demaggio was third in 1:23.28.
Gagnon led the Huskies, finishing 23rd in 1:46.01, followed by Demers, 26th, 1:52.26; Pelkey, 39th, 2:11.98; and LeBlanc, 42nd, 2:24.39.
The lone senior on this year’s team, Dominick Couture of Berlin, competed in the Division III Boys’ Alpine Championships at Gunstock Ski Area in Gilford on Feb. 14.
In the 15-school field, Plymouth took overall team honors with 750 points. The Bobcats were joined on the podium by Hopkinton and Gilford, which finished second and third, respectively, with 727 and 701 points.
In the GS, Plymouth’s Dylan Welch won the race in 1:06.03. Hopkinton’s Merrick Chapin was second in 1:07.33, while Caedon Manseau of Plymouth was third in 1:07.93.
Couture was 31st in 1:19.21.
In slalom, Welch and Manseau went one-two for the Bobcats in 1:00.97 and 1:02.40, while Chapin was third in 1:04.38.
Couture was 32nd in 1:30.83.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.