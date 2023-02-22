Gorham/Berlin Alpine - Team in Lincoln

Members of the Gorham/Berlin alpine team raced in the annual Kanc Classic held at the Kanc Rope Tow in Lincoln on Feb. 1. (COURTESY PHOTO)

GORHAM — The Gorham/Berlin alpine team closed the book on the team racing season last week when the Huskies and Mountaineers competed in their respective state championships.

The Gorham girls and boys both finished seventh in their respective state meets, while Berlin, which did not have the necessary four skiers to post a team score, received solid performances from its three athletes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.